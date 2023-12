Last week, Devin and Nick’s 90 Day Fiance fate got spoiled by a surprising reveal.



But on Season 10, Episode 11, we got to actually watch it unfold.



It’s their wedding day. And we may have had the spoilers, but Devin and Nick received a few surprises.

Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Today is the day! Devin and Nick did not have the full amount of time that so many couples enjoy — and even 90 days is not much time. So things have felt a little rushed between Nick’s arrival in Arkansas and the big day. But their wedding day is here. Devin and Nick wake up feeling nervous but also excited.

So, about what went down at the dress shop 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Many fans recoiled at the awkwardness when Devin went with her mom and sister to find an emergency dress. Remember, her original hanbok had a somewhat hideous gold element to it that she did not want. But, at the dress shop, she was clashing with her mom. Some fans sided with her, others with her mother — but Devin explains that her mom just “cares” a lot but was getting on her nerves.

The VENUE! 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Okay, the wedding venue is gorgeous. It’s extremely simple, even minimalist, but we’re falling over ourselves at these gorgeous trees. Still, there’s uncertainty in the air. What will Devin’s hanbok look like? Did the seamstress fix it?

And the dress is a success! 4 (Image Credit: TLC) After a dramatic reveal (it’s great to have sisters), Devin sees her hanbok. Not a trace of tacky, hideous gold remains to mar it. Getting a seamstress at the last minute isn’t easy. But this looks picture perfect. Which is great, because a dress disaster almost always means a wedding disaster.

Don’t forget Nick! 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Not only does Nick look like a total knockout in his own hanbok, but he finds it comforting to wear this piece of Korean culture even though he’s marrying in the US. Meanwhile, Devin’s father tells the camera that despite a lot of uncertainty, he has gotten to know and really like Nick.

This is such a big day 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Seeing Devin’s dad tear up beside his daughter is so precious. Also that bouquet is breathtaking. Devin’s smile lights up the whole room. She’s downright giddy. And you know what? It’s a bit infectious.

It’s their big moment 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Devin and Nick both say their vows during the nuptials. Adorably, her father is visibly overwhelmed in his seat, and the room is packed. It’s a shame that Nick’s family could not be part of this beautiful moment, but that’s why Devin went to Korea to meet them first. Every part of this is picture-perfect.

Time for the kiss! 8 (Image Credit: TLC) In a move that appears to have been planned from the start, Nick doesn’t merely kiss Devin, but holds and dips her. The entire room applauds. They’re now married! Congratulations are in order! But their wedding day is not over yet.

Devin’s parents have a surprise for the newlyweds 9 (Image Credit: TLC) This isn’t a car with a bunch of cans dangling off of the back. They have chartered a helicopter to give the couple a tour of the area. While we don’t know that rural Arkansas is necessarily the most in-demand sightseeing spot for aerial tours, it’s still a unique experience.