After waiting for so long, Sam and Citra are together with plans to marry almost immediately.



But on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 11, Sam has something to confess.



There’s a chance that he could end up in jail after all. And he really, really should have told her sooner.

Sam Wilson and Citra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Now that they are together again at last, the two embark upon a long drive back to the home that Sam shares with his father and with his brother. As they travel, Citra realizes how different the landscape here is from what most people — outside of the US but perhaps also within — picture when they imagine coming to America.

The horror 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Citra is not the first 90 Day Fiance cast member to compare the views and vibes of rural America to horror films. There are so many horror films set in these sparsely populated areas because they evoke people’s fears. But it doesn’t sound like Citra is afraid. She’s just seeing ancient, derelict barns falling apart behind some trees and thinking of some spooky films.

This is NOT clean 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Arriving at Sam’s home, she quickly sees that his bedroom is just … not clean. Sam appears to have made some sort of effort. At the risk of sounding mean, which is truly not our intention, one wonders what it looked like before. Some aspects of the clutter are simply a lack of space and perhaps money. But Sam is just … well, he’s not a neat freak. We’ll put it that way.

Finally, Citra meets Sam’s dad in person! 4 (Image Credit: TLC) The two are happy to meet in person at last! Sam does introduce his dad as a guy who believes in aliens, which is true. Apparently, he believes that alien phenomena explain a lot of religious narratives, particularly from the bible. Unfortunately he is also an “ancient aliens” believer. While we’re not saying anything about Sam himself, the belief that ancient humans must have needed extraterrestrial assistance to construct all that they built has major racist undertones.

Sam will be sleeping in Tim’s room 5 (Image Credit: TLC) “I don’t want to make her ‘sin,'” Sam half-jokes as he explains that he and his brother will be sharing this one small bed. This way, Sam and Citra won’t have a cloud of suspicion hanging over their heads, because they’ll be sleeping in different rooms. Meanwhile, Tim’s room actually seems tidy. The sportsball bedspread cracked us up.

Bidet 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Sam made one major preparation for Citra’s arrival. He installed a bidet. So, there are complex reasons for which bidets are more common internationally than they are in the US. Part of that is American plumbing can (usually) handle toilet paper. There are other countries where using toilet paper meant filling a disgusting bucket. That said, there are plenty of Americans who enjoy bidets.

Citra talks about Sam’s upcoming conversion 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Remember, Sam has to convert to Islam in order for Citra’s family to approve of the marriage. When her father arrives, the men will go to a mosque so that Sam can, as he says, say a prayer and convert. However, Sam appears to be viewing this as a technicality. One imagines that Citra’s family expects more sincerity and understanding.

Sam’s “horny level” is a topic 8 (Image Credit: TLC) It’s not a problem, per se. But he’s definitely looking forward to finally sleeping with the love of his life. They cannot do so until they marry, but his interest is still there. Sam jokes (at least, he may be joking) that Citra is the “naughty” one of the two.

It’s (past) time to clean the car 9 (Image Credit: TLC) Sam’s car is much, much filthier than his bedroom. We find Sam’s story of recovering from an addiction that began at a tragically young age to be nothing short of inspirational. But oh gosh this car is going to give us nightmares. We do not understand how this kind of mess even happens. So, for the first time in what appears to be decades, Sam is going to clean his car.

He starts with the outside 10 (Image Credit: TLC) Sam and Citra take the car through a car wash. It’s a lovely little light show. But the real work is the interior. Throwing away hoarded trash and vacuuming out the seats and floors is going to lead them to a tender topic: Sam’s diversion program.

Time for a confession 11 (Image Credit: TLC) After it comes up somewhat organically, Sam admits that he might not get the diversion that the judge had offered him. This could put things in the hands of prosecutors, who could give him probation or even jail time. Keep in mind that he’s talking about his life turning upside down because his legal prescription medication was not in a labeled container. Truly our legal system is both broken and sadistic.