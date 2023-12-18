Many 90 Day Fiance viewers have major reservations about Ashley and Manuel.



On Season 10, Episode 11, her mom admitted that she does, too.



As they make preparations for Ashley’s wedding … no one but Ashley seems sure that this is a good idea.

Ashley Michelle and Manuel 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Fortunately, and unlike some other cast members whom we could name, Ashley’s wedding dress shopping doesn’t involve a chaotic swirl of drama and panic. She already knows what dress she wants to wear. But she has invited sister Sienna and mom Stacey to see her in it on Season 10, Episode 11.

Ashley looks amazing! 2 (Image Credit: TLC) There are multiple comparisons to her looking like a “mermaid,” and we’re totally here for it. The red of her hair brings a gorgeous dash of color against the stark white of the dress and its contrast with her beautiful skin. And there’s more to her ensemble than the dress itself. This next part is a little unorthodox.

Ashley wants all of the help that she can get 3 (Image Credit: TLC) As Ashley explains, she is wearing a crown made of quartz crystals. She then explains that quartz works as a spiritual amplifier, and she feels that she needs an edge if her marriage to Manuel is going to work out. Speaking of which, it’s time for Stacey to weigh in on Manuel. Because she has some real reservations.

“I think the jury is still out” 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Stacey delicately tells Ashley that it’s hard for her to fully endorse this. Now, multiple times, Manuel has stormed off from Ashley in public to make his own way home. As Stacey notes, running off like that is not adult or mature behavior. At this point, Ashley makes excuses and says that she’s giving Manuel the benefit of the doubt. But Sienna notes that there are people who no longer want to be around Manuel because of his behavior.

Chemistry! 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Ashley explains that she has never felt this kind of chemistry with anyone. The passion and desire in her relationship is intense. True! But that is not translating to compatibility or even to mutual respect. And for this marriage to work out, she’ll need both.

Her mom sees the pattern 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Stacey points out the cycle that viewers have been watching from the start. Ashley and Manuel fight and then bone each other’s brains out. They do this again and again and again. There’s no real resolution or dialogue involved, just horny reconciliation until the next fight. Is that how Ashley wants to spend the rest of her life?

Later … 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Ashley tells Manuel that her mom has some lingering concerns. So she’d like for him to talk to her mom to possibly alleviate these worries.

“Are you leaving me alone with her?” 8 (Image Credit: TLC) Manuel knows that Ashley and her mother speak often. He worries that her mom only sees Ashley’s side of conflicts. In most circumstances, Manuel has had Ashley there as a buffer — she defends him very fiercely, as we have seen. This time, it will be a one-on-one chat.