90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers already know that Statler and Dempsey are very different people.



They lead different lifestyles. They have different relationship histories.



And now they’re on totally different wavelengths.



Season 6, Episode 10 showed a cold shower, meeting Dempsey’s dad, and Statler planning a grand romantic gesture.

1 Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson Since she first arrived at Dempsey’s caravan (trailer home) in the middle of the English countryside, Statler has not been enjoying the cold. They filmed this in the winter (early 2023), and Statler is from Texas. Now, she is bracing herself to take a cold shower. Dempsey tells her that if she can get through this, she can get through anything.

2 Knife shower! Statler doesn’t call it this, but that’s my name for taking a cold shower when it’s cold out. She squeaks and squeals, which is pretty normal. Like, speaking as someone who enjoys the cold and would probably LOVE the winter weather where Dempsey lives, and as someone who turns the water to cold at the end of the shower (it’s good for your skin and hair), an entirely cold shower is rough. I don’t blame Statler for not enjoying it, and it’s no way to live. Though Dempsey is right when she says that it’s good for you. (That is, for healthy adults)

3 “How do you feel about seeing my dad?” Dempsey has stressed the importance of Statler getting along well with her father. Her dad doesn’t really know much about Statler just yet. So while Statler is preparing to ask Dempsey if she can move in with her, Dempsey’s dad doesn’t know that she’s his daughter’s girlfriend. Dempsey, it seems, is somewhere in between. But if her dad doesn’t like Statler, then that’s going to be a major obstacle.

4 Statler loves Dempsey After mentioning that she was previously in the UK for several weeks, Statler assures Dempsey that she did not feel a connection with her ex like she does with her. She loves Dempsey, and blushes after saying it. That’s a big deal, Dempsey says. It’s also a big thing right before they see her dad.

5 Time to meet the parent Dempsey and her father, Richard, clearly have a very warm relationship. She tries to make small talk, but he wants to hear more about “this young lady you’re introducing me to” instead. Dempsey fills him in on the details of their seven-month relationship.

6 First impressions Richard seems to like Statler, in a guarded way. He wants what’s best for his daughter. The news that Statler has been to the UK before clearly gives him pause. And then he learns that Statler is planning to move to the UK. That is, to him, too fast. He calls Statler a really nice girl, but her desire to move seems to be jumping the gun. Privately, he tells Dempsey that Statler might be rushing things, and Dempsey does agree.

7 Foot massage While Statler rubs Dempsey’s feet with massage oil, they talk about how yesterday went. “Probably the best first meeting of parents” that Statler has ever had, she says. Dempsey has to go to work, but she’s thinking about how quickly Statler wants to move. In her own mind, she’s thinking that they should take things a bit slower. As we know, Statler has the opposite goal.