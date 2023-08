On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 10, we finally caught up with Amanda and Razvan.



At this point, they had lost a week of their visit to arguing. But both were trying to make it work.



Razvan surprised Amanda by confessing that he always wanted to live in the US. That’s a red flag.



Meanwhile, one of his friends admitted that their relationship seems really toxic.

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi It’s been a hot minute since we caught up with these two. They have “lost” a week to constant arguments, it seems. Amanda is only there for a limited time, so they’re hoping that things will improve. Razvan takes her out to a traditional Romanian restaurant, and they spend some time roasting the goofy menu items. A lot of American restaurants also have silly names on their menus, so it’s cute to see how widespread this is.

2 She’s going to meet his family Razvan says that he hopes that his mom likes her. He thinks that she will, because Amanda is a very devout Christian and his mom will like that. But he says that his mom won’t like that he might end up moving to the US. Even though, Razvan says, she knows that he would want to move to America anyway.

3 Record scratch … Wait, what? Amanda expresses her surprise that Razvan “always” wanted to move to America.

4 “It was a dream from I was a child” Razvan tells her that he has always wanted to live in the US. We have seen many 90 Day cast members who are leery of living in America, reluctant to move, or who outright refuse. But Razvan is not one of them. And this is clearly not what Amanda expected to hear.

5 Red flag Amanda says that, contrary to what Razvan is saying, he has not mentioned this before. She would have noted it and considered it to be a red flag. Why? Because she wants this relationship to be authentic. And this isn’t just about avoiding heartbreak for her. She has two kids to think about. They just lost their father 8 months ago.

6 Trust Razvan tells the camera that he worries that Amanda does not trust him. It is, after all, pretty integral to a relationship that they be able to trust each other. That is true. But that leaves him with two choices: should he end things, or prove to Amanda that he is worthy of her trust?

7 The next day Before they head out for their day, Razvan works to reassure Amanda that she’s not just his ticket to living live in America. Amanda suggests that she believes him. But this is a concern for her, and it’s not the first one.

8 They meet up with Razvan’s friend Diana walks up showing off her body in a yellow bikini, and she and Amanda compliment each other’s looks. Meanwhile, Razvan’s shirt is pretty excellent. (I think that I recognize the brand of shirt from my own closet, even if mine are a little different) When Diana asks Razvan why he didn’t tell Amanda that it’s a pool party, he just blurts out that Amanda is on her period. Amanda takes it well, laughing, but it’s just an awkward situation.

9 “Look at her eyes” Diana observes that Amanda gives Razvan some pretty intense looks. She asks to chat with Amanda one-on-one, and tells Amanda that the fights (Amanda admits to them) seem alarming for a new relationship. Amanda also mentions that adjusting to the city has been more about adjusting to living in an urban area, as she is from a small town.