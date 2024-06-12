The Original Brat Pack Members Today: Photos Of Them Now

The original Brat Pack members look a lot different today than they did when their careers skyrocketed in the 80s. Of course, 4 decades will do that to you!



From Molly Ringwald to Rob Lowe, Demi Moore to Judd Nelson, the shining stars of favorite films like Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire, and Pretty in Pink are just as beloved today as they were when they made it big in their youth.



Now, with the new film Brats uncovering the untold stories from that time in their life, let’s catch up with with original members of the Brat Pack and see what they’re up to today!

Brat Pack Reunited 1 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Director and OG member of the Brat Pack Andrew McCarthy reunited with Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer, among others from the era for the film “BRATS”. Here, the gang attended the premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 07, 2024 in New York City.

Emilio Estevez 2 (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for WE Day ) Brat Pack Movies: The Outsiders (1983), The Breakfast Club (1985), St. ElmoÃ¢Â€Â™s Fire (1985) Where Is He Today: After his explosive career started in the 80Ã¢Â€Â™s, Emilio went on to do everything from franchise films (Mighty Ducks) to historical films (Bobby) to television. In 2021, he reprised his role as Gordon Bombay for TV continuation of the Mighty Ducks franchise, Unfortunately, he only appeared in one season, due to what he called Ã¢Â€Âœa myriad of creative differences.Ã¢Â€Â Today, he has been on the PR trail promoting the re-release of his 2010 film, The Way, as well as working on its sequel.

Molly Ringwald 3 (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) Brat Pack Movies: Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985), Pretty In Pink (1986) Where Is She Today: It wouldnÃ¢Â€Â™t be a stretch to say that Molly was the poster child for the Brat Pack, starring in some of the most beloved movies from the era. But after leaving that time of her life behind, she became a coveted actress to hire for her star appeal. Today, after wrapping up her stint on Riverdale, she starred alongside Demi Moore in the Ryan Murphy epic Feud, and has three more projects in the works.

Anthony Michael Hall 4 ( Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix) Brat Pack Movies: Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985) Where Is He Today: Anthony has enjoyed a long, celebrated career once out of the 80s. HeÃ¢Â€Â™s done everything from blockbuster films alongside Brad Pitt (War Machine) to TV stints alongside other Brat Packs, like Riverdale with Molly Ringwald. Today, heÃ¢Â€Â™s enjoyed a stint on the show Bosch: Legacy and is preparing for two new movies to be released in 2025.

Rob Lowe 5 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Brat Pack Movies: The Outsiders (1983), Class (1983), St. ElmoÃ¢Â€Â™s Fire (1985), About Last NightÃ¢Â€Â¦ (1986) Where Is He Today: Easily recognizable as the leader of the Pack, Rob starred in more movies from the era than any of his fellows. He also went on to have a lucrative television career, starring in hits like West Wing and Parks and Rec. Today, he strain 9-1Ã¢Â€Â“1 Lone Star as Own Strand.

Demi Moore 6 (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Brat Pack Movies: St. ElmoÃ¢Â€Â™s Fire (1985), About Last NightÃ¢Â€Â¦ (1986) Where Is She Today: DemiÃ¢Â€Â™s film career hit its peak in the 90Ã¢Â€Â™s, with films like Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal,and Striptease, which made headlines for her then-unprecedented $12.5 paycheck. Today, thereÃ¢Â€Â™s talk of her getting an Oscar nomination for her upcoming role in The Substance.

Judd Nelson 7 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Brat Pack Movies: The Breakfast Club (1985), St. ElmoÃ¢Â€Â™s Fire (1985) Where Is He Today: JuddÃ¢Â€Â™s career has perhaps not been as high profile as some of the other Packers, but it has been no less prolific. From fIlms like “Airheads” (1994) to “Falcon Down”(2002), to stints on shows like “Suddenly Susan”, “Empire” and multiple “CSI”s, Judd is still very much in the Hollywood game. However, he Ã¢Â€Âœpolitely declinedÃ¢Â€Â to be in Ã¢Â€ÂœBrats,Ã¢Â€Â the new documentary, wishing not to relive the time in his life.

Ally Sheedy 8 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Brat Pack Movies:The Breakfast Club (1985), St. ElmoÃ¢Â€Â™s Fire (1985) Where Is She Today: Like some others of the pack, Ally found it difficult to transition into more serious projects after the 80Ã¢Â€Â™s and spent a lo of the 90s and 00Ã¢Â€Â™s doing bit parts and TV movies. However, she hit her stride as she started doing more TV work landing roles on Psych,, Smilf, and a starring role in Single Drunk Female, which no one should sleep on!

Andrew McCarthy 9 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Brat Pack Movies: Class (1983), St. ElmoÃ¢Â€Â™s Fire (1985), Pretty In Pink (1986) Where Is He Today: Andrew shifted gears when he left the 80Ã¢Â€Â™s behind. He continued acting in projects like White Collar, 13 Reasons Why, and The Resident, but he also took up directing, with credits like helming multiple episodes of Orange is the New Black and The Blacklist. His most recent project, Brats, is a retrospective of the his time with the Brat Pack along with his friends.