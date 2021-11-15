90 Day Fiance: Sumit Singh Secretly BETRAYS Jenny Slatten!

Past traumas came back to haunt the couples on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 12.

First, Sumit began to get cold feet, and explained to Jenny that it's because of his ex-wife.

Jenny understood that. What she will never understand is how he went behind her back and betrayed her.

Biniyam had a heart-to-heart with Ariela's mom ... where he admitted that he routinely lies to Ari.

Corey and Evelin had diametrically opposed ideas about the wedding ceremony.

Victor showed Ellie where he and his sister huddled to survive, but that trauma still haunts him ... and it's impacting their relationship.

Kenneth and Armando received their families as guests ahead of the wedding.

While Armando grappled with his father's reluctance, Kenneth's family expressed reservations of a very different kind.