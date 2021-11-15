Sister Wives in Disarray: Where is Everyone Living Right Now?

Remember when Kody Brown wanted to build one large home in Flagstaff, Arizona?

So that his quartet of spouses and their young children could all live under the same roof?

Feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?

As of November 2021, Christine Brown had announced she was splitting from her spiritual husband over 25 years, while other family members had also decided they were better off getting separation from Kody as well.

Where does this leave the Browns?

Can we even keep track these days of who lives wherer?

Yes, thanks to various social media posts and updates.

Scroll down for a look at where various Sister Wives and Sister Wives-adjacent loved ones are residing at the moment...