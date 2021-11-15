Sister Wives in Disarray: Where is Everyone Living Right Now?

Remember when Kody Brown wanted to build one large home in Flagstaff, Arizona?
So that his quartet of spouses and their young children could all live under the same roof?
Feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it?
As of November 2021, Christine Brown had announced she was splitting from her spiritual husband over 25 years, while other family members had also decided they were better off getting separation from Kody as well.
Where does this leave the Browns?
Can we even keep track these days of who lives wherer?
Yes, thanks to various social media posts and updates.
Scroll down for a look at where various Sister Wives and Sister Wives-adjacent loved ones are residing at the moment...
1.
Kody Brown
The father of 18 remains in Flagstaff, minus one spouse... and with no progress of any kind having been made on his property in Coyote Pass.
2.
Meri Brown
She resides in Flagstaff. However, she travels often to Utah in order to keep an eye on her bed and breakfast. And she also travels a lot as her role as a saleswoman for LuLuRoe.
3.
Janelle Brown
She moved into an RV and lived on Coyote Pass itself this summer. In November, though, she told social media followers that she was putting the vehicle into storage and heading to temporary housing for the winter.
4.
Christine Brown
Currently living in Murray, Utah, with her daughter Truely. Brown told Cameo users that she is "so happy" without Kody and that her life is a lot simple as a resident of her native state.
5.
Robyn Brown
Living in Arizona, and seemingly very happy. Hasn't said a word about Christine leaving and, according to reports, has basically been residing with Kody -- almost exclusively -- amid the Covid pandemic.
6.
Logan Brown
He resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his fiancé, Michelle Petty. They couple is planning to get married in October 2022 and are currently building a home together. He currently works for a local start-up company.
7.
Aspyn Brown
Also living in Murray, Utah, in close proximity to her mom, Christine, and sister, Truely. She got married to Mitch Thompson in 2018 and works as a manager of a retail store.
8.
Mariah Brown
She's a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah and lives with her fiance, Audrey Kriss. The two have not yet announced a wedding date.
9.
Madison Brown Brush
The 26-year old lives in Greenville, North Carolina, with her husband, Caleb Brush, and their two kid: Axel and Evangalynn Kodi. Maddie and Caleb purchased their home in North Carolina in July 2021.
10.
Mykelti Brown
She lives in Lehi, Utah, with her husband Tony Padron and daughter Avalon, who was born in April. v sells Lularoe -- just like her mom.
11.
Hunter Brown
The 24-year old lives in Maryland and is attending grad school at Johns Hopkins to complete his masters in nursing. Last year, Janelle stated that her son graduated in the top 10 percent from the US Air Force Academy.
12.
Robert Garrison Brown
He lives Arizona. In early November 2021, Janelle posted a photo of her out to dinner with Garrison and his girlfriend, as well as her son Gabriel and his girlfriend.
13.
Paedon Brown
The 23-year old is living in St. George, Utah. Paedon is in the U.S. Army and admitted in 2020 that he and sister Mariah “can’t stand each other,” due to their different political views. Several months later, his younger sister, Gwendlyn, called Paedon an “idiot” and a “racist.”
14.
David Dayton Brown
At 21 years old, living in Flagstaff, Arizona, and attending Northern Arizona University. Dayton is Robyn’s oldest child and is triple majoring in Marketing, Information Systems Management and Management. Impressive!
15.
Gwendlyn Brown
The 20-year old living in Arizona. She appears to be attending Northern Arizona University. She also out as bisexual in 2020.
16.
Aurora Brown
The 19-year old is living in Flagstaff, Arizona -- and, we think, is attending Northern Arizona University. Last year, Aurora’s mother, Robyn, stated that Aurora planned to live at home while attending college.
17.
Ysabel Brown
The 18-year old is living in Greenville, North Carolina. She moved in with her sister, Madison, and her family in August, saying around that time that she was starting a “new life” on the East Coast. Christine later stated that Ysabel is attending college in North Carolina.