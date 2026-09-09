Lindsay Clancy Jurors Describe 'Arrogant' Lone Holdout: 'He Just Completely Disregarded the Information'

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In early September, the Lindsay Clancy trial ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

As it turned out, there was one lone holdout preventing an acquittal.

Now, the jurors are speaking out, discussing their experiences — and describing the “arrogant” man who held up deliberations until the trial was over.

According to former members of the jury, he ignored evidence and answers to his questions, leaving the case in limbo.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who represents Lindsay Clancy, answers questions from the media. (Photo Credit: Mel Musto/Getty Images)

‘He admitted he had reasonable doubt’

Three jurors spoke to NBC 10 Boston mere days after the Lindsay Clancy case came to a close.

Foreman Roni Carlson, a retired elementary school teacher, said that wrangling during jury deliberations was at times more challenging than managing a classroom full of Fifth Graders.

Speaking of the holdout, it sounds like he had reasonable doubt … giving the other jurors a brief moment of hope before he dashed it.

“He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms. I was so excited,” she recalled.

Being on a jury is a grueling business, and the obligations of being even a prospective juror begin even before the trial. Everyone was understandably eager to leave the high-profile legal case behind them.

‘She had to have snapped’

“But I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity,” she recalled the lone holdout saying.

That sounds like a violation of the instructions that jurors are given. If there is reasonable doubt, acquittal is usually the verdict.

Carlson described how the defense laid out a solid argument, using a series of witnesses to portray Clancy as a loving mother who had suffered a psychotic episode.

“Everything proved she loved her children, from her journals to her mother-in-law, everything proved that she loved her children,” the foreperson summarized.

Carlson reasoned: “So she had to have snapped and not known what she was doing.”

Fascinating. Three jurors on the Lindsay Clancy case spoke with NBC Boston. According to the jurors, 11 jury members wanted to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. The holdout juror “admitted he had reasonable doubt” and then said “but I’m still not going to say she’s not guilty…”



[image or embed] — Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) September 8, 2026 at 4:57 PM

‘He just completely disregarded the information’

During the interviews, one former juror spoke at length about the evidence from the Lindsay Clancy trial.

This is where the rogue juror earned the description of “arrogant,” for seemingly refusing to listen to the evidence presented at trial.

At one point, the lone holdout asked about medication, at which point jurors in the room — some of whom had expertise in the matter, which they of course disclosed during the voir dire process — answered his question.

“And he just completely disregarded the information that he gave,” the former juror described.

That sounds worrisome. It also sounds incredibly frustrating for the other jurors who were, to be blunt, ready to go home to their families.

Rogue jurors are not unique to this trial

Fortunately, the jury system — despite its many flaws — is designed to operate so that one or two jurors with bad intentions (or simply individuals who struggle to operate as intended) cannot send a guilty person to prison.

After all, it is better for 100 guilty people to go free than for one person to be condemned to our hellish carceral system. Even though the idea of that really sucks.

Many of us can imagine being on a jury where a guilty party is about to go free, and we are the lone holdout. “The demon,” a nickname that OJ Simpson’s defense gave to one juror during his famous murder trial, was apparently one such party — until she surrendered for reasons unknown, voting to acquit.

But the Clancy trial is a case of postpartum psychosis, a known and fortunately rare situation in which a parent who has given birth in recent months has their protective instincts reversed, killing one or more children — sometimes with the belief that this is the only means of “saving” the children.

It is not rational and it does not make sense, because the person is in a psychotic state from which they can recover, never again becoming a danger to anyone.

It is unclear how someone could review the evidence and believe that Clancy belongs in prison. There are countless evil, monstrous parents in the world. This case was a preventable tragedy.