Kroy Biermann Jr., Son of Kim Zolciak, Indicted on Child Molestation Charges

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As we previously reported, Kim Zolciak’s son Kroy Biermann Jr. was arrested last month and held without bond.

Though Kim has insisted that “KJ” is innocent, he has now been indicted on seven felony charges.

Those charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.

TV Personality Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway)

The charges stem from an alleged April incident at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia.

KJ, 15, was arrested on August 17 and has remained in juvenile detention while the case moves forward. He has denied the allegations against him.

His attorney, Jason B. Sheffield, previously asked a judge to release the teenager on bond, arguing that KJ is a good student and athlete with strong ties to his community.

According to court documents, Sheffield described his client as a high school student in good standing who has demonstrated strong academic achievement. KJ has also reportedly received athletic scholarships.

The attorney argued that KJ does not pose a flight risk or a danger to the alleged victim or other witnesses.

The defense has also pointed to KJ’s alleged cooperation with investigators and claimed that he passed a polygraph examination.

Kim has been vocal in defending her son.

The former reality star has maintained that the allegations are false and deeply damaging to her family.

The case has already thrust the embattled Biermann-Zolciak family back into the spotlight at an especially difficult time.

Kim and Kroy have been embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle since their 2023 split after 11 years of marriage.

Their relationship has been anything but peaceful in the years since, with the former couple repeatedly clashing over finances, their children, and other personal matters.

Now, their eldest son’s legal situation has added another devastating complication.

For the time being, KJ remains in custody as the criminal case proceeds.

And with a grand jury indictment now officially on the books, this situation is clearly nowhere near over.