KJ Biermann, Son of Kim Zolciak, Accused of Having Sex With Underage Relative on Video

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In one of the most upsetting celebrity news stories in recent memory, KJ Biermann’s legal troubles just took an even more disturbing turn.

We must warn you that the rest of this article contains what might triggering accounts of some truly shocking allegations.

As we previously reported, the 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is already facing seven felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault involving a female classmate.

Now, prosecutors have revealed another allegation involving an underage family member.

TV personality Kim Zolciak hosts the New Years Eve celebration at Beauty & Essex on December 31, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images for Ciroc Vodka)

During KJ’s Friday bond hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy reportedly told the judge that investigators discovered videos on the teenager’s cellphone that allegedly showed sexual encounters involving a family member who was under the age of 12 (per TMZ).

According to prosecutors, there were multiple videos, and McGillicuddy characterized the alleged conduct as predatory.

The newly disclosed allegation had apparently not been publicly reported before Friday’s hearing.

Prosecutors also said KJ has been under court supervision since October 2025 in connection with a sexual battery charge involving a victim under 16.

That revelation comes as KJ remains jailed over the separate case involving his female classmate.

KJ was indicted earlier this month on seven felony charges, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment. He has denied the allegations, and his attorney, Jason Sheffield, has maintained that the teenager is innocent.

The defense is also fighting to have KJ’s case moved to juvenile court.

Sheffield has argued that his client was only 14 when the alleged incident involving his classmate occurred and remains an adolescent whose development is ongoing. He has also pointed to KJ’s academic and athletic accomplishments while asking the court to release him on bond.

Prosecutors, however, requested a $190,000 bond and raised concerns about the safety of the alleged victim.

That victim reportedly told the judge that she has been living in fear and is worried about what could happen if KJ is released.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kroy both appeared in court to support their son.

Kim has previously vehemently denied the allegations against KJ, calling them “reckless and deeply troubling.” She has also claimed that her son voluntarily took and passed a polygraph examination.

KJ is expected to plead not guilty at his October 14 arraignment.

For the Biermann family, however, Friday’s hearing brought a shocking new layer to an already deeply serious legal situation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.