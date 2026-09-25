Is Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' About Joe Jonas? Here's What We Know

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Taylor Swift has a new song, and Joe Jonas may want to check his phone.

As we previously reported, Taylor released four new songs this week.

And as usual, fans are obsessively dissecting the lyrics in search of clues about her personal life.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

One new track, “Patient Zero,” has sent Swifties into full detective mode, with many convinced the song is about her famous ex-boyfriend and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

And considering Taylor’s history with Joe — plus the support she showed Sophie following her 2023 split from the Jonas Brothers singer — it’s not exactly a wild theory.

“Patient Zero” appears to be written from the perspective of a woman who has already survived a toxic relationship with a particular man and is now offering advice to another woman who has gone through the same experience.

The song references a man with a “devil on his shoulder under his halo” and describes someone realizing that the relationship has become toxic.

Taylor then offers the woman some very specific reassurance: She knows what it’s like because she was there first.

“I was patient zero,” she sings.

Naturally, Taylor’s fans immediately started wondering whether Joe was the man in question.

Taylor and Joe dated briefly in 2008, when they were teenagers. Their breakup became infamous after Taylor publicly revealed that Joe had ended the relationship over the phone.

Years later, Joe went on to marry Sophie, and that relationship eventually ended in 2023.

That’s where things get particularly interesting.

Following the breakup, Taylor and Sophie were spotted together repeatedly in New York City. Taylor also reportedly allowed Sophie and her children to stay in her New York City apartment while Sophie was dealing with her divorce and custody battle with Joe.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Taylor “instinctively wanted to reach out” to Sophie and was supporting her however she could.

So, yes, the timeline certainly gives fans plenty to work with.

Of course, Taylor hasn’t said that “Patient Zero” is about Joe and Sophie.

In fact, she recently explained that the song was inspired by a conversation among friends about one of them being contacted by an ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend for advice.

Taylor said everyone in the group began sharing similar experiences, which gave her the idea to write the song from the perspective of someone who had “been through it before.”

That explanation doesn’t exactly confirm the Joe-and-Sophie theory.

But it also hasn’t stopped the internet from connecting approximately 47 dots.

For now, “Patient Zero” remains officially unexplained.

But unoffically, Taylor’s fans have already put Joe Jonas on trial, and the jury appears to be made up entirely of people with very good memories.