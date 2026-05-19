Jenny Slatten, Beloved ’90 Day Fiance’ Star, Reveals ALS Diagnosis

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We have troubling news to report from the world of reality TV today.

90 Day Fiance star Jenny Slatten has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The reality star shared the devastating update alongside husband Sumit Singh ahead of their return to 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premieres next month.

Jenny Slatten revealed today that she’s battling a terminal illness. (TLC/YouTube)

According to Jenny and Sumit, the first warning signs appeared back in December 2024.

Sumit said Jenny first choked “badly” while drinking water before later experiencing migraines and increasing difficulty swallowing pills.

At first, the couple assumed it was some sort of infection, and briefly thought medication had improved her condition. But things eventually took a more frightening turn when Jenny’s speech noticeably slowed.

“That’s when we knew something was wrong,” Jenny recalled in an interview with People.

Fans may have been among the first people to suspect something serious was happening.

During a December 2025 90 Day Fiance holiday event in New York, viewers noticed changes in Jenny’s speech and began voicing concern online.

While Sumit initially believed exhaustion from travel was to blame, one commenter suggested ALS, prompting him to research the disease himself.

“And then I find out that these symptoms she was having — this is what it looks like,” Sumit said.

The realization carried an especially painful weight for Jenny because her father died from ALS more than a decade ago.

After returning to India, where the couple currently lives, Jenny sought multiple medical opinions before doctors ultimately confirmed the diagnosis.

“We cried and held each other,” Jenny said of the moment they learned the truth. She admitted the diagnosis has left both of them feeling “scared” about what lies ahead.

There is at least one small piece of encouraging news.

According to Sumit, doctors have told them the progression of Jenny’s ALS appears to be “slow.” The couple is now exploring treatment options, possible medications, and genetic testing, which may help determine whether Jenny qualifies for therapies designed to slow the disease’s progression.

“Right now we’re just looking and searching,” Jenny explained, adding that by sharing her story publicly, she hopes “maybe somebody will come forward with something” that could help.

In the wake of the devastating diagnosis, Jenny is asking that fans help her preserve her sense of normalcy.

“I don’t want to be treated any different,” she said. “Let’s just live our life as we have been while we can.”

The complexities and challenges of Jenny’s relationship with Sumit have been well-documented over the years.

But as Jenny faces the biggest challenge of her life, Sumit says his longtime partner has his full love and support.

“Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much,” Sumit says.

“I used to … live for myself. But from [the] last so many years, I feel like doing [things] for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that’s what love is. And that’s why we do things for each other, and that’s what make each other happy.”

“And we’re happy that we’re together,” Jenny added.

We wish Jenny and Sumit all the best as they face this next challenge together.