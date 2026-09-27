Michael Keaton Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

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Beloved actor Michael Keaton has been married and divorced as he has fallen in and out of love.

Before he played Batman and long before he faced off against Spider-Man in the MCU, he first tied the knot.

Keaton has become a father, a political advocate, a partner, and an ex-husband along the way.

Here’s a look at his relationship history — and where things stand today.

Michael Keaton attends a red carpet for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” on August 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Michael Keaton and Caroline McWilliams

In 1982, Michael Keaton married Caroline McWilliams.

McWilliams was a fellow actor. She appeared in everything from Benson to Guiding Light to Beverly Hills, 90210.

In 1983, Keaton and McWilliams welcomed their son, Sean. Sean went on to make them both grandparents.

Before they became grandparents, however, the couple ended their marriage in 1990.

In 2010, McWilliams passed away.

Courteney Cox

Shortly after Michael Keaton and Caroline McWilliams divorced, he entered a relationship with someone who needs no introduction.

Keaton was just coming off of back-to-back success from playing the titular characters in both Beetlejuice and then Batman (1989).

Cox was just gearing up for her own fame. Friends premiered in 1994.

The two kept their first date low-key, staying indoors and chatting for 5 hours. They had a lot in common, shared a special connection, and mostly kept their romance private.

Perhaps that is why it spanned from 1990 to 1995. However, despite engagement rumors, they split — but it sounds like it was pretty amicable.

Michael Keaton and Marni Turner

In 2016, Keaton was on a street in Los Angeles when he, by chance, spotted a woman who took his breath away.

That woman was Marni Turner.

He boldly introduced himself (not so bold if you’ve been a famous actor for three decades, perhaps), and discovered that Turner was a delightful person.

Keaton and Turner began to date, though most of their relationship remained out of the spotlight.

In particular, he credited her with supporting him emotionally when he filmed Dopesick, a project close to his heart. He would go on to win an Emmy for the role.

Where do things stand today?

As of 2026, Keaton and Turner are still together.

She has been a source of emotional support as well as love and companionship for the actor, who continues actively working on television and in films.

Keaton also maintains close ties to his siblings — and, of course, to his son, Sean Douglas.

(The Douglas surname is not a bit of fancy on Keaton’s part. The actor’s actual first name is Michael Douglas. It was, you know, taken.)

After a decade together, it sounds like things between Keaton and Turner are going well. Good for them!