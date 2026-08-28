Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Assaulted Her, Threatened to 'Gut' Her 'Like a Fish'

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The ongoing legal war between Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor took a stunning new turn today.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Brittany requests a temporary restraining order, alleging that Jax threatened to “gut” her “like a f—en fish” and physically attacked her.

The request was granted, and Jax has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Brittany at all times.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Brittany also requested sole custody of the exes’ 5-year-old son, Cruz, but that petition was denied pending a hearing.

Brittany alleges that Jax engaged in “coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting, and even physical violence perpetrated upon me.”

She also accuses him of physically attacking her and throwing furniture at her, which resulted in injuries.

She goes on to claim that Jax — with whom she co-starred on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules — intentionally damaged multiple iPhones and one iPad during one of his alleged rages.

TMZ has also obtained what they say are photos showing the aftermath of one of Jax’s alleged violent outbursts.

The photos seem to show a large bruise on Brittany’s knee, a badly damaged iPad, and other signs of

Brittany alleges that the damage took place during a July 2024 incident at their home.

She claims that Jax became angry after going through private messages on her iPad.

She alleges that the bruise is a result of Jax throwing a coffee table, which struck her on the knee.

Needless to say, these are very serious allegations, and the legal war between these exes is likely to intensify even further from here.

Jax previously accused Brittany of trying to sabotage his career by making damaging public statements.

These days, Jax is dating Lori Krebs, a friend of Brittany’s who previously worked as her publicist.

Brittany condemned the relationship, as well as Jax’s infidelities and other transgressions during their relationship, but this is the first time that she has accused him of physical abuse.

Taylor has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.