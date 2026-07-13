Hunter Biden ‘Nearly’ FOUGHT Conservative Podcaster Nick Fuentes: Report

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Maybe someday we’ll return to a time in which Americans from opposite ends of the ideological spectrum can sit down and amicably discuss their views.

But today is not that day!

According to TMZ, Hunter Biden and far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes “nearly came to blows” during a heated discussion this week.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The son of former President Joe Biden recently sat down with Fuentes for what was intended to be a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview moderated by journalist Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 (he of the brilliantly bizarre Shia LaBeouf interviews).

But while the conversation reportedly included moments of laughter and surprising common ground, it also became so heated that it nearly turned physical.

The interview reportedly took place Sunday inside a motel room in Philadelphia, where Hunter, 56, and Fuentes, 27, met for the first time.

Sources told the outlet that tensions escalated dramatically during the conversation, with Callaghan allegedly stepping in to keep the two men from coming to blows.

While details about exactly what sparked the confrontation remain under wraps, the exchange is said to have become explosive before cooler heads prevailed.

The unlikely meeting reportedly came together after Fuentes contacted Callaghan in hopes of participating in an interview that would allow him to address what he believes are misconceptions about his views.

Callaghan was already working on a project involving Hunter Biden and ultimately invited Fuentes to join the discussion.

The full interview is expected to air later this month.

The pairing has already generated significant buzz due to the stark political divide between the two men.

Hunter has remained in the headlines in recent weeks after speaking candidly about his sobriety and publicly responding to questions surrounding the cocaine discovered at the White House in 2023.

Nick, meanwhile, has long been one of the country’s most controversial far-right influencers.

He has been widely condemned for promoting white nationalist and antisemitic rhetoric, and his recent appearances in mainstream media have repeatedly sparked backlash.

Whether viewers tune in for the politics, the fisticuffs, or simple curiosity, it sounds like this interview won’t be lacking in drama.