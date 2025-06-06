Harvey Weinstein Pleads His Case In Rare Interview: I’m Bad, But I’m Not a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With the Diddy sex trafficking trial receiving far more media coverage, it’s easy to forget that jury deliberations are currently underway in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on rape charges.

Weinstein has pled not guilty to two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape, and the jury entered its second day of deliberations on Friday.

The retrial is a result of an overturned conviction in New York. But Weinstein has also been convicted on rape charges in California, and he is currently serving two sentences consecutively.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 5, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Charly Triballeau-Pool/Getty Images)

So even if this new jury decides in his favor, the 73-year-old is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars. In effect, a not guilty verdict would do little aside from aiding the disgraced mogul’s efforts to restore his reputation.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that with the courtroom portion of the trial at an end, Weinstein has shifted his focus to the court of public opinion.

Harvey Weinstein grants rare interview, continues to deny any wrongdoing

Speaking with Good Day New York from his jail cell, Weinstein maintained — as he has for years — that he’s the victim of a calculated witch hunt.

He admits that he “acted immorally,” but denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)

“I have regrets that I put my family through this, that I put my wife through this, and I acted immorally,” Weinstein told the outlet.

“I put so many friends through this and hurt people that were close to me by actions that were stupid, you know what I mean? But never illegal, never criminal, never anything.”

Asked why so many accusers would speak out against him if he were truly innocent, the former head of Miramax quoted his attorney:

“I think Arthur said they had 4 million reasons to testify, as in dollars,” Weinstein said, referring to his lawyer Arthur Aidala.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 1, 2024, for a preliminary hearing after his rape conviction was overturned. (Photo by STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked why he didn’t take the stand himself, Weinstein stated that he “wanted to,” but Aidala “said to me that the jury was very feeling strongly, that the jury understood our case and would be sympathetic to our case, and that the DA would try to rip me apart if I took the stand.”

“I’m not afraid of the DA, but this was the best advice and this is the advice you often hear: don’t take the stand if you don’t have to,” he added.

Following five weeks of testimony, jurors concluded their second day of deliberations on Friday.

They are expected to reach a verdict early next week.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.