Farrah Abraham 'Was Not Innocent' in Attack on Derek Underwood, Schemed to Become Pregnant Teen Reality Star, Derek's Mom Stormie Clark Alleges

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Teen Mom fans aren’t the only ones with a grudge against Farrah Abraham.

Farrah’s claim to fame stems from having Sophia as a teen, and she often speaks wistfully of her late baby daddy.

Derek’s mother would like for that to stop.

In addition to calling out Farrah’s distortions of the truth, she’s also accusing her of aiding an attack on Derek — and scheming to get pregnant on purpose in the first place.

Farrah Abraham attends the 2025 Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards on September 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

How did Farrah Abraham play a role in her dad’s attack against Derek?

Stormie Clark, mother of the late Derek Underwood, is taking aim at Farrah Abraham on her TikTok account.

One video showed her late son with a nasty, swelling bruise on his face.

“This is what Farrah’s dad did to my child,” Stormie wrote. “Farrah let him in [her parents’ house]. She was not innocent here. He never snuck in.”

She continued: “That [house] is a fortress. This is why I pressed charges. [Michael] beat him and held his neck up to the wall with a weapon.”

Farrah’s version, shared along ago, claimed that Derek had stealthily entered her home for sex when they were dating in high school, which prompted Michael’s unhinged and violent attack.

Stormie Clark shared this photo of Derek Underwood, her late son, accusing Farrah Abraham of being complicit in the violent attack that Farrah's father carried out.



[image or embed] — fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) September 29, 2026 at 7:55 AM

That terrible attack took place over 17 years ago. Naturally, some of Stormie’s followers asked why.

In comments, she explained that she is — like the rest of us — tired of hearing Farrah say whatever she wants about Derek.

“Farrah to this day is going on podcasts lying about a lot of things,” Stormie acknowledged.

“I cannot hold back anymore,” she expressed.

“This is the truth,” Stormie affirmed, “not what she is saying.”

Did Farrah Abraham become pregnant just to get on MTV?

“I did not like how Farrah treated Derek,” Stormie expressed in another comment.

“He also never hurt her,” she added. “That was a lie.”

In fact, Stormie then stated, “It was the other way around.” How specifically did Farrah Abraham hurt her son?

She recalled: “I was told by a very, very reliable source — like one of Farrah’s best friends — that they saw ’16 & Pregnant’ online which she then asked Derek not to protect himself.”

After dropping that jarring allegation, Stormie added: “She got her wish and now he is gone.”

A rambling comment from Farrah Abraham claims that her daughter’s paternal grandmother is an ‘abuser,’ which would be a serious allegation but comes from a party who is neither neutral nor trustworthy. (Image Credit: TikTok)

According to Stormie, Farrah schemed to become a pregnant teenager for reality TV stardom.

“He had no clue what she was plotting behind his back,” she shared.

That was, not “until MTV cameras showed up at their high school following her around.”

There are a lot of reasons that filming minors for reality television is a bad idea. The idea that someone might become pregnant as a teen on purpose just for a shot at reality fame is only one of them.

Farrah disputes Stormie’s characterization, by the way. She also seems confused about why Stormie has 3 thousand followers. Classic Farrah.