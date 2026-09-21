Presley Gerber Cause of Death: Cindy Crawford’s Son Passes Away at 27

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We have tragic news to report about a beloved Hollywood family.

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27.

Presley died on Sunday at a rehab facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by TMZ.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Walker Gerber attend the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

An autopsy has not yet been completed, and an official cause of death has not been announced.

Presley’s family is now asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a representative for Cindy, Rande, and Presley’s sister, Kaia Gerber, told TMZ.

Presley was the only son of Cindy and Rande and the older brother of Kaia, who has followed in their mother’s footsteps as a model while also establishing herself as an actress.

Born in Beverly Hills in 1999, Presley began modeling as a teenager. He walked in runway shows and appeared in campaigns before stepping away from the spotlight at various points in his life.

In recent years, Presley was increasingly open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

During a 2023 appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, he spoke candidly about depression and said he hoped sharing his experiences could help other people.

“Having struggled with mental health, depressionk and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Presley said.

Presley later began sharing “Mental Health Mondays” videos on Instagram, where he discussed recovery, healthy habits, and his own experiences.

His openness also became part of the Gerber family’s story. In August, Kaia spoke about her brother’s long-running struggle with addiction and how it affected the family dynamic.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia told Vogue.

She also described Presley as someone who was willing to be unusually open about his struggles.

“My brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” Kaia said. “There’s only so much you can hide from the world.”

Presley’s death comes just months after he was photographed with his family at an event celebrating Kaia in Los Angeles.

Our condolences go out to all of Presley’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.