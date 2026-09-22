Presley Gerber Was Treated With Ketamine at Rehab Center Despite Past Ketamine Addiction: Report

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As we previously reported, Presley Gerber passed away at an addiction treatment facility in Southern California over the weekend.

The model son of Cindy Crawford was just 27 years old.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown, but multiple outlets have reported that Presley died of a suspected overdose.

And it sounds like it could have been easily prevented.

Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

According to TMZ, Presley was receiving ketamine from a doctor despite the physician being aware of his previous issues with the drug.

Ketamine can be used in certain addiction-treatment settings, although treating addiction is not its FDA-approved use.

Friends star Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine in 2024 after years of battling substance abuse issues.

Presley had reportedly struggled with ketamine abuse for some time, and his close friends are now questioning why he was prescribed the substance, given his history.

Some of those friends reportedly believe the doctor should face prosecution.

That is a serious allegation, however, and there is currently no indication that the doctor has been or will be charged with a crime.

It’s also important to note that authorities have not determined what substances, if any, were in Presley’s system when he died.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, but Presley’s official cause and manner of death have been deferred pending additional testing.

Presley died September 20 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica. Police are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, but authorities have said there is currently no indication of foul play.

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health in recent years.

In December 2025, Presley discussed his complicated medication regimen on social media, which reportedly included ketamine along with several other medications. He also previously spoke publicly about his efforts to overcome addiction and improve his mental health.

The circumstances surrounding his final days are now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

And while the revelation about his alleged access to ketamine is likely to raise plenty of questions, there’s still a major piece of the puzzle missing — namely, what actually caused Presley’s death.

Until the medical examiner completes the additional testing, it would be premature to assume that ketamine played any role in the tragedy.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.