Taylor Swift Points at Wedding Ring, Screams 'That's My Husband!' as Travis Kelce Scores First TD of Season

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Well, at least someone is glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are back at the top of their game.

The rest of the country might be rolling their eyes at the prospect of another year of Chiefs dominance, but newlywed Taylor Swift is loving every minute of it.

Tay was on hand Sunday night as the Chiefs edged out the Indianapolis Colts in overtime and Travis scored his first touchdown as a married man.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And his wife had a rather memorable way of celebrating.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving Kansas City an early 10-7 lead.

The NBC broadcast then cut to Taylor in the suite, where she was celebrating enthusiastically alongside family members.

In a memorable celly moment of her own, Taylor pointed directly at her wedding ring.

Yes, after all these years of watching Travis find the end zone, she wanted to make absolutely certain everyone knew that this particular touchdown belonged to her husband.

“That’s my husband!” Taylor seemed to shout during the celebration. We couldn’t hear her on the broadcast, but we could certainly read her lips.

Hey, subtlety has never exactly been the name of the game when it comes to Taylor and Travis. And we’re fine with that.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, got married at Madison Square Garden earlier this summer.

Taylor has since continued showing up to support Travis and the Chiefs, and Sunday marked her second consecutive appearance at Arrowhead this season.

It remains to be seen if she’ll skip the Chiefs’ away games, as she did last season.

Travis, meanwhile, reminded everyone that he can still make plenty of noise on the football field.

The 36-year-old tight end finished the game with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. His score was his first of the season after he caught three passes for 71 yards in Kansas City’s season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos.

And while the Chiefs ultimately needed overtime to defeat the Colts 33-30, Travis’ touchdown gave Taylor an early reason to celebrate.

The game also provided another reminder that Taylor and Travis remain one of the NFL’s most closely watched couples.

It’ll likely be Travis’ last season in the NFL — and clearly, he and Taylor intend to make the most of it.