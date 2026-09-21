Jax Taylor Allegedly Threatened to 'Gut' & 'Kill' Brittany Cartwright: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Accused of Violent Outbursts, Hurling Slurs, and Destroying Property

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Unfortunately, the chilling accusations that Brittany Cartwright made against Jax Taylor were only the tip of the iceberg.

She accused the Vanderpump Rules star of violent threats and assault.

In a detailed court filing, Brittany is sharing a broader catalogue of his alleged behavior, and she allegedly has evidence to back up her claims.

Jax claims that she’s trying to sabotage his alleged sobriety, but that doesn’t seem to be her motive.

Jax Taylor attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Brittany Cartwright has harrowing allegations against Jax Taylor

Fair warning: very part of this is upsetting, and includes allegations of violence, violent threats, use of slurs, and more from a former romantic partner.

Recently, Brittany Cartwright secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Jax Taylor.

The former couple’s contentious divorce includes ugly custody disputes involving their young child.

RadarOnline reports on the details of Brittany’s allegations, which include Jax allegedly threatening to “gut her like a f–king fish” and to “f–king kill” her.

These threats and more came during an alleged furniture-throwing attack. Brittany shared evidence of what she says were injuries that she sustained during her ex’s tantrum.

In court documents, Brittany accused Jax of “coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting, and even physical violence.”

She also accused him of using child-support and spousal-support to intimidate her following their 2024 split.

In her filing, she says that Jax habitually “confronts me during custody-related interactions.”

As a result, Brittany shared with the court, she feels “so deeply concerned about Cruz being exposed to any escalation or retaliation.” Cruz is the former couple’s 5-year-old son.

Brittany has attempted to get sole custody of their child, but will have to make her case at a future hearing.

Some of the alleged verbal abuse took place in front of their child

According to Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor has bombared her with vicious insults. At times, in front of their child. At times, in public.

She says that he has called her “degrading and humiliating” names, including variations of “bitch,” “fat bitch,” “fatty,” and worse things that are unfit to print.

Additionally, he reportedly used the r-slur. That is unconscionable in any context.

Brittany has an alleged recording of incidents of verbal abuse — including a transcript which makes note of when Cruz is crying in the background.

Additionally, she says that Jax broke three of her iPhones, an iPad, and other property. She also accuses him of taking her $70,000 wedding ring.

Brittany and Jax married in 2019. At that time, they had been dating for four years.

In 2024, they broke up. Since then, harrowing allegations like these have been coming out — though never so many at once as in Brittany’s court filings, which of course need to catalogue everything.

Jax says that he is 21 months sober, simultaneously claiming that he takes “full responsibility” while also disputing what Brittany has to say.

(Sometimes, people will claim — truthfully or otherwise — to now be sober, hoping that this gives them a clean slate over past behavior. It does not.)

It sounds like this ugly breakup isn’t going to stop being contentious any time soon.