Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

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UPDATE: Law enforcement officials have now confirmed that Hayden suffered an accidental overdose after ingesting multiple drugs, including fentanyl.

“The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine,” reads an official coroner’s statement obtained by Variety. “The manner of death has been ruled accident.”

Read on for our initial coverage of the investigation into Hayden’s death and the search for a criminally culpable party.

Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” on March 06, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

When we reported on investigators looking for Hayden Panettiere’s dealer, we noted that some wondered why such an incidental figure might be a target.

After all, authorities are still waiting on the full tox screen results. Isn’t this premature?

A new report explains why her alleged dealer is catching so much heat.

Pending further information, investigators believe that the late actress’ final pills were laced with something.

Did Hayden Panettiere die from fentanyl-laced pills?

TMZ spoke to a number of law enforcement sources, all connected to the case, about the tragic death of Hayden Panettiere.

They believe that the late actress took one fatal pill on the day that she died.

The belief at this time is that it was an oxycodone tablet — one that someone had laced with fentanyl.

Investigators are operating under the belief that Panettiere relied upon a “long time drug dealer” in Los Angeles.

They believe that this unidentified individual supplied her with black-market prescription medications, one of which being oxycodone.

According to these law enforcement sources, it is believed that Panettiere took multiple drugs that she purchased from this alleged dealer on her flight from Los Angeles to South Carolina.

That flight took place the day before her tragic death.

Investigators are operating under the assumption that Panettiere took a single oxy the morning of her death.

Their belief, pending the full toxicology report, is that this pill was laced with fentanyl.

Meanwhile, DEA investigators in LA are reportedly trying to trace this pill to her alleged dealer.

Turning this tragedy into a prosecution is a complex prospect

Hayden Panettiere is not the first famous figure to pass away after an alleged overdose.

Several years ago, Friends alum Matthew Perry tragically died.

His doctor ended up with a years-spanning prison sentence. The actor’s assistant also went to prison.

Years earlier, Mac Miller’s death also resulted in a conviction for the drug dealer who supplied him with fentanyl-laced drugs.

This is, however, a touchy subject that many feel can miss the mark when it comes to substance abuse, tragic deaths, and justice.

Many people can agree that the best way to build a healthy and just society is to decriminalize drug use and open legal pathways for people to get real help and recover from substance abuse as needed.

We have to emphasize, however, that if someone was selling tainted goods — whether they are gummy vitamins with lead in them or oxy pills with fentanyl — then that person’s role in someone’s death may be a little bigger than “incidental middleman in a sale.”

That said, we do not know that this was the case in Panettiere’s tragic death.

Right now, we’re going on what law enforcement says. These are not exactly trustworthy sources. They are police, not neutral reporters of the facts.

And they are, again, waiting on toxicology results. So we’re working on dubious parties who are running on what one might call educated guesses.