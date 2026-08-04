Christina Applegate Returns Home After 4 Months In Hospital: What Happened?

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Christina Applegate is finally home.

The beloved actress has been discharged from the hospital following a nearly four-month stay.

And she’s already offered an encouraging update in response to months of concern and speculation from fans.

Christina Applegate attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

While the exact reason for her hospitalization has not been confirmed, Applegate has been candid for years about the devastating effects of living with multiple sclerosis.

Applegate, 54, was admitted to the hospital in late March. Sources tell Page Six that she has now returned home and is “doing well,” though no additional details about her condition or treatment have been made public.

Christina revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021 while filming the final season of Dead to Me.

Since then, she has spoken with remarkable honesty about the physical and emotional toll the autoimmune disease has taken on her daily life.

Earlier this year, Applegate shared that she spends much of her time confined to bed because of chronic pain and fatigue. Even so, she said one of her greatest joys has remained taking her daughter, Sadie, to school whenever she’s able.

“I want to take her,” Applegate previously explained. “It’s my favorite thing to do. I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.'”

Her health struggles have extended beyond MS. On an episode of her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress and MS advocate Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate opened up about enduring a severe kidney infection that left her in excruciating pain.

She has also spoken about the emotional impact her illness has had on her family, particularly her teenage daughter, who has struggled to watch her mother’s condition worsen.

Despite those challenges, Applegate has consistently maintained her trademark honesty and sense of humor while keeping fans updated through her memoir, podcast, and public appearances.

In April, after reports of her hospitalization first surfaced, she thanked supporters for their concern and offered a hopeful message.

“Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she wrote on social media. “I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

Now, with her release from the hospital, fans are undoubtedly hoping this marks another positive step forward for the beloved actress as she continues navigating life with MS.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.