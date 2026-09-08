Brandi Glanville Reveals Grueling Treatments in Bitter Health Update

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Brandi Glanville’s latest health update is not a good one.

For a couple of years, her facial deformity was a medical mystery that seemed like extreme bad luck.

Now, Brandi believes that she has her answer.

But she is also undergoing hours of daily treatments, IVs, and medications.

Brandi Glanville attends the special screening of Rachel Straussâ€™ Documentary “Side Effects May Includeâ€ on January 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

What is wrong with Brandi Glanville?

In a series of Instagram updates over Labor Day weekend, Brandi Glanville did more than just tell her fans how she’s doing.

She showed us all her IV setup, explaining that she needs it — and has become dangerously thin.

One problem is that she is unable to taste her food.

Brandi admitted that she feels like “death” after years of her ongoing health battle.

Unfortunately, this first glimpse at her in-home healthcare setup was only a preview.

On Monday, August 7, Brandi revealed that she now spends nearly 20 hours a day on IV medication.

(That is, among other things, super bad for your blood vessels in the long run.)

Brandi expressed that she feels desperate to be rid of the thing that has been plaguing her face.

She even grasped her cheek at one point, highlighting where she can feel the intrusion.

Though Brandi feels a desire to “cut my face open and just take it out,” she knows that she cannot. (A key difference between a physical disease and certain forms of psychosis is whether or not someone believes that they can find relief through performing surgery on themselves.)

Does she finally have a real diagnosis — and a solution?

Brandi Glanville told TMZ that she knows what’s wrong.

She credits Dr. Mark Farber from Sherman Oaks as identifying what is in her cheek and causing her such trouble.

(At least, he reviewed her MRI and said that he knows what’s wrong.)

That said, Brandi says that she’s not ready to share that just yet. Not with the public.

For now, it is enough to know that she (hopefully) knows what’s wrong.

On her August 7, 2026 Instagram caption, Brandi Glanville promised to share more about her health journey in the future. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Brandi has spent years — and a small fortune — trying to diagnose and cure whatever is wrong with her face.

Theories from doctors and fans alike have ranged from mold to cancer to some sort of botched filler situation and beyond.

It may be that Brandi doesn’t want to share because the answer is embarrassing.

It is also possible that she worries that the latest diagnosis is wrong, too. She has gotten a lot of false hope and dead end leads over the course of this journey.

We wish her a full and speedy recovery.