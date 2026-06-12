Brandi Glanville: I Got Throat Ringworm From an Adult Film Star! Just My Luck!

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Even though Brandi Glanville discovered the cause of her facial issues, her health battle isn’t over.

For one thing, she’s having symptoms again.

But Brandi has also revealed that she has ringworm in her throat.

She says that she contracted the infection sexually — from dating a porn star.

The ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered’ wished that she had better news for listeners. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I feel like I have it … in my throat’

During her most recent Unfiltered podcast episode, Brandi abruptly shared some troubling news.

“I have a quick question,” she said. “Have you heard about sexually transmitted ringworm?”

What?

Brandi confessed: “I feel like I have it … in my throat.”

Though she did not name the man she suspects of giving her this infection, she did delve into some details.

According to Brandi, she was dating an adult film star — one who was, perhaps, a little naive.

“He would only, you know, my face because he didn’t want to get me pregnant,” Brandi explained.

Notably, pulling out is not a reliable form of birth control, even if perfectly executed every time. Thankfully, with Brandi, it’s moot.

“He didn’t know that ship had sailed,” Brandi revealed.

She joked: “I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever, I’m not going to correct you.'”

The eponymous host of ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered’ speaks on her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Okay so back to the ringworm …

According to Brandi, ringworm can go undetected among STIs because “It’s one of these things that most people don’t know what to look for.”

Unlike things like Texas’ new screwworm infestation (the first in over half a century after DOGE cut funding to the program that helped keep it at bay), ringworm is not actually a worm.

Rather, ringworm is a fungal infection of the hair, skin, or nails.

And, yes, ringworm can spread via skin-to-skin contact, including during sex.

“If it’s in your throat, they can burrow deep into your ears and all that,” Brandi characterized dramatically.

On her ‘Unfiltered’ podcast, Brandi Glanville gave a sad update on her face. (Image Credit: YouTube)

According to Brandi, ringworm can be “severe and difficult to treat.”

It’s not entirely clear if she received a diagnosis. If she did, we hope that she tells the sex worker whom she was dating. He and his professional and private partners have a right to know.

Meanwhile, Brandi has also been battling a resurgence of her “melting” face.

It’s also only been two months since she went to urgent care to get a clove of garlic — a home cure that she believed would help combat a cold — removed from her ear.

Brandi’s not having the best luck with health stuff right now. We hope that she chooses caution from here on out.