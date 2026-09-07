John Fetterman Accused of Canceling on Wounded Vets, Skipping Funeral For Slain Police, Other Bizarre Behavior

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Sen. John Fetterman apparently has a novel approach to public service: If a constituent wants to see him, well, that’s just their bad luck (allegedly).

Newly released text messages obtained by CBS News paint a less-than-flattering picture of the Pennsylvania Democrat’s enthusiasm for some of the basic responsibilities that come with being a United States senator.

According to the messages, Fetterman routinely dismissed — and sometimes outright refused — requests to meet with constituents, attend events in Pennsylvania and participate in hearings.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) looks on during a business meeting with the Senate Homeland Security And Government Affairs Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on August 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A former staffer also confirmed the accuracy of reporting first published by The Wall Street Journal.

And some of the exchanges are, well, awkward. And maybe even damning.

At one point, Fetterman questioned why he continued to have meetings with representatives from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The reason, it seems, is that they were concerned about vaccines and Medicaid cuts.

Fetterman’s response was blunt: “Well I’m not.” Not a great response from a politician who claims to be a Democrat.

He then suggested that hospital representatives simply wanted “free trips to DC.”

But perhaps the most shocking alleged exchange involved the funerals of three Pennsylvania police officers who were killed near York last year.

A staffer informed Fetterman that the formal ceremony would begin at noon and last at least three hours. Fetterman’s response?

“3 hours??”

When the staffer explained that the event was essentially the equivalent of three separate funerals, Fetterman reportedly responded, “This may be a nonstarter.”

He also complained that attending would involve “9+ hours driving.”

Meanwhile, Fetterman reportedly claimed he was sick to avoid meeting with a group of paralyzed military veterans from Pennsylvania — only to appear on Fox News instead.

One former staffer offered an especially brutal assessment of the senator’s working style, telling CBS News: “You can’t have any sort of substantial conversation with him about any policy or strategy without it becoming completely derailed or unhinged.”

Fetterman’s office did not respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

The revelations have already prompted criticism from fellow Pennsylvania Democrats.

Rep. Chris Deluzio called Fetterman’s alleged behavior “pathetic,” citing his supposed “laziness” and “disrespect” and saying it demonstrated that the senator has “no sense of duty.”

Rep. Brendan Boyle was even more direct, calling Fetterman a “disgrace” and “lazy trust fund baby.”

Fetterman, who was elected to the Senate in 2022 after previously serving as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has long cultivated an unconventional political image.

But apparently, there’s a difference between refusing to wear a suit and refusing to meet with wounded vets.

And if these texts are any indication, Fetterman may have discovered that even the age of Trump, politicians are still held to certain standards with regard to their behavior.