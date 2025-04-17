Duck Dynasty Return Date, Details: CONFIRMED!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You’ve heard about it before.

But now you can hear ALL about it.

As previously reported, Duck Dynasty has been rebooted and will be returning to A&E in the very near future.

Willie Robertson himself confirmed this news in an interview this past January, with executives later saying new series will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson “and their extended families.”

Chuck Norris poses with Si and Willie Robertson, of Duck Dynasty, at the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Now, meanwhile, we can report that Duck Dynasty: The Revival has been picked up for a second season already — and that it will premiere Wednesday, May 28 at 9/8c.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of down-home practicality, Southern charm and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E and Lifetime a couple months ago.

“Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

Duck Dynasty premiered on A&E on March 21, 2012, and ran for 11 seasons, concluding its run on April 5, 2017.

The program centered on the Robertson family and their West Monroe, Louisiana business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson attend the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, the cable network has released an official synopsis for Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which reads as follows:

[The show] center on Willie and Korie Robertson as they navigate life with their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, now part of the next generation carrying on the Robertson legacy at their Louisiana homestead.

As the family business expands beyond ducks, Willie and Korie bring their signature wit and down-home charm while they explore the future of Duck Commander, support their children through marriage, parenthood, and entrepreneurship, and work to keep their legacy alive.

However, Willie quickly realizes that this next generation isn’t as Robertson as he originally thought.

Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A huge hit, Duck Dynasty led to numerous spinoffs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. After the final season of Duck Dynasty, two more spinoffs followed, In the Woods with Phil and Duck Family Treasure.

Producers have not yet confirmed if original star and Robertson family patriarch Phil Robertson — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease last year — will appear on the reboot.

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie said in a joint statement when the reboot was initially announced.

“We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

