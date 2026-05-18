Is Pete Davidson a Deadbeat Dad After Elsie Hewitt Split? Her Request for Help Raises …

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Late last week, news broke that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had split.

This news came only five months after they had welcomed their baby.

With the cat out of the bag, Hewitt publicly asked for help taking care of her infant.

Commenters are concluding that Pete is a deadbeat dad. But is that true?

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Pickup” at Regal LA Live on July 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She’s looking for a ‘helper’

Over the weekend, Elsie took to her Instagram Stories to ask for help in the wake of the breakup news.

“I’m currently trying to find an assistant / mother’s helper / nanny type,” she advertised alongside a playful selfie.

Elsie elaborated by saying that she is looking for someone who would be “basically [a] right hand person.”

She suggested that interested parties should “apply here if qualified and serious.”

Elsie also qualified: “Only looking @ responses with resumes. ($ of course.)”

Was this Instagram Story post a simple offer for job applications, or was Elsie Hewitt asking for help in a broader sense? (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Friday, May 15, Elsie also shared a TikTok video.

“I have a baby to take care of,” she spoke in a whisper.

“I have to work and make money,” Elsie acknowledged.

She continued: “I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.”

Does this mean that Pete has effectively abandoned their infant daughter? Or are critics jumping to conclusions?

‘They may have split, but …’

A source close to the erstwhile couple told Page Six that “Pete has been paying for everything related to Elsie and Scottie.”

According to that same insider, he’s been covering “the rent, their living expenses, their health insurance.”

The source continued: “They may have split but all he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place. His main priority right now is making sure that Elsie and Scottie are looked after.”

Seeming to complain, the insider commented: “So it’s utterly confusing to everyone who knows them why she would possibly post anything about him not supporting her.”

The source acknowledged: “Obviously they have had personal disagreements and there has been a breakdown in the relationship but he is fully committed to being a good dad.”

The inside source went on to say that any suggestion that Pete isn’t providing for his baby or the mother of his child is “utterly false.”

The insider asserted: “That’s not the reality at all.” They added that the “truth is he is actually paying for everything.”

According to the source: “Pete is doing everything to be super supportive to Elsie.”

The insider summarized: “He’s changed his schedule, and done everything he can to be there physically and financially so Elsie can feel supported.”

It is possible that people are simply misreading Elsie’s posts, taking a pretty normal desire for a nanny (plenty of still-together couples would like the help, let alone parents who are now single) as a sign that she’s been abandoned.

But there is a lot that we don’t know about their breakup and where things stand. Sometimes, famous people can surprise you.