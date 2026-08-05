Perez Hilton Recovering In Hospital Following Shocking Self-Harm Video

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On Tuesday night, video of internet personality Perez Hilton suffering what appeared to be a severe mental health episode rapidly spread across all social media platforms.

The footage showed Hilton — whose real name is Mario Lavandeira — covered in blood and brandishing a knife.

As livestream viewers encouraged him to put down the weapon and check into a hospital, Hilton threatened suicide and made other deeply troubling comments.

Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on January 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Hilton was later rushed to a hospital near his home in Miami and is said to be recovering from the incident (via People).

Authorities confirmed they responded after receiving multiple reports from people who had watched a distressing livestream.

Deputies used crisis intervention and de-escalation strategies before Hilton was transported to a hospital for medical care.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” said a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

Hilton’s representatives have asked for privacy while he focuses on his recovery. They added that Perez’s top priority at the moment is his health and the well-being of his family.

Officials have not released additional details about his medical condition.

Perez, of course, became a household name on the strength of his controversial celebrity gossip blog in the early 2000s.

His scathing takes and boundary-pushing humor made him a divisive figure in the early days of social media and helped him to develop a multi-million dollar brand.

Earlier this year, Hilton suffered an attack of sepsis that he described as life-threatening.

He explained in a series of videos that he found religion during his 21-day hospital stay.

The 48-year-old is a father of three young children, but early reports indicate that none of them were at home during his most recent episode.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of concern from both fans and critics on social media.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.