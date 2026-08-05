What Will Happen to Perez Hilton's 3 Children Following His Self-Harm Incident?

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As you’ve likely heard by now, internet personality Perez Hilton was hospitalized Tuesday night amid what appeared to be a mental health crisis.

During a livestream that left fans horrified, Hilton allegedly cut himself with knives and threatened suicide.

Viewers were concerned for Hilton, of course, but many also expressed fears for his three children.

Perez Hilton and his children attend the premiere of Disney Junior’s “Mira, Royal Detective” at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on March 07, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fortunately, police have indicated that the kids were not at home at the time of the incident.

However, it’s unclear what will become of them now.

Hilton is a single father, and while he has family in the area — having recently moved from Las Vegas to Miami to be closer to his mother — there’s no word on whether any of them are in a position to take in his children.

The infamous blogger has been open about the fact that his elderly mother is very ill.

Hilton will likely be hospitalized for quite some time following this week’s incident, and the situation has sparked renewed interest in the lives and welfare of his three kids, all of whom were welcomed via surrogate.

“All kids are mine genetically,” he wrote in a Huffington Post essay in 2017, adding:

“Each was born thanks to the generosity of a different surrogate, using eggs from the same anonymous donor.

“While I don’t rule out adoption in the future, for me it was important to have kids with my DNA. My dad passed away when I was 15 and having my children is a way of him living on through them — literally.”

Hilton wrote about how much he “love[s] being a dad more than anything else” and “works hard at it,” explaining, “I have my hands very full changing diapers and taking kids to swim class. And I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

He announced the birth of his first child, a son named Mario, in February 2013.

“I am ready to announce that earlier this month I was blessed with the birth of my first child, a beautiful and healthy baby boy — with lots of hair on his tiny head,” he wrote on his website at the time.

“My family is overjoyed at this newest and most cherished addition,” Hilton continued. “I am so humbled to welcome this little man into my life. And I am honored and ready for the challenge of guiding him through his.”

In May of 2015, Hilton welcomed his second child, daughter Mia Alma.

“It is with great pride and relief that I can finally announce: I am a dad again!” he captioned the newborn’s Instagram debut at the time.

In October 2017, Hilton’s third child, Mayte, joined the family.

She “waited until 41 weeks to make her fashionably late arrival,” Hilton explained at the time.

For obvious reasons, concerns about Hilton’s kids are widespread this week. We hope that whatever else unfolds in the days to come, his children’s material and emotional needs are being met.