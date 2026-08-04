Meghan Markle Celebrates 45th Birthday With Eye-Catching Swimsuit Pics

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Meghan Markle is celebrating her 45th birthday today.

And the Duchess of Sussex is marking the occasion in a way that will probably earn her some harsh criticism from the stodgy haters in the British tabloid press.

Yes, instead of posing for an official pictorial by a photographer who was handpicked by her in-laws, Meghan took a much more Californian approach to her big day.

She donned her swimsuit, grabbed some balloons, and jumped into the nearest pool.

“Thank you for the birthday love!” she captioned the post, which was appropriately paired with Cliff Richard and The Shadows’ 1963 hit, “Summer Holiday.”

According to People, the photos were taken during an early birthday celebration in California by a friend of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

As usual, the celebration extended beyond Meghan’s personal account.

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, also honored its founder with an Instagram tribute featuring a mix of recent and childhood photos, including a snapshot of a young Meghan wearing pigtails.

“Happy birthday to our founder, @meghan,” the brand wrote before adding,

“Lighting No. 084 to celebrate!” — a reference to the company’s Signature Candle No. 084, which is named after Meghan’s August 4 birthday.

While Meghan chose to share a glimpse of her birthday festivities online, she has generally kept the actual celebrations private in recent years.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

She and Prince Harry typically spend the day with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, away from the public eye.

Last year, the couple celebrated Meghan’s 44th birthday with a dinner at Beverly Hills restaurant Funke, which she later described as one of the “top five meals of my life” in an Instagram post thanking Harry, friends, and family for making the occasion special.

The birthday comes after a busy stretch for the Sussexes.

In recent weeks, Meghan has been promoting Cookie Queens, the Girl Scout-inspired documentary she co-executive produced through Archewell Productions.

She has also shared glimpses of the family’s summer travels, including a European vacation with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet that reportedly included stops in Portugal and the United Kingdom.

For now, however, Meghan appears content to keep things simple — celebrating with balloons, a pool, and a heartfelt thank-you to those who helped make her 45th birthday memorable.

It’s a celebration fit for a duchess.