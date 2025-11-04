Lauren Boebert Defends Blatantly Racist Halloween Costume

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Provocateur and Representative Lauren Boebert ignited a firestorm over the weekend.

She and her boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy, went in an appalling couple’s costume.

Boebert could have opted for something funny or harmless. Beeltejuice might have worked.

Instead, her boyfriend dressed as an ICE agent. And Boebert’s costume was nothing more than racism.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) questions United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

What racist costume did Lauren Boebert wear for Halloween?

On Friday, October 31, Rep. Lauren Boebert and boyfriend Kyle Pearcy attended a Loveland, Colorado Halloween party.

Holiday parties are an opportunity for government officials — even the worst of the worst — to show the world that they are, at the end of the day, human beings who want to live their lives and have fun.

Boebert opted for a different approach.

Her boyfriend wore military-style gear, including camouflage, with an ICE vest over the fatigues. Given that ICE agents are currently terrorizing American communities across the nation, that is abhorrent but grimly unsurprising.

Boebert wore an appallingly racist costume, portraying what appears to be a woman of Mexican descent residing in the United States.

As you can see, Boebert is wearing a traditional Mexican dress.

She is also wearing a sombrero.

On their own, this could be a racist caricature, but is not explicitly or brazenly racist. But then there is the most important detail.

She is wearing a board with the words: “Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming.”

That nonsensical sentence appears to be Boebert mocking anyone who might pronounce “you see” as “juicy.” (We would not personally associate that pronunciation with Mexican-Americans, but that is beside the point)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing at the U.S. Capitol on September 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

This goes beyond the erosion of political norms

Bold-faced racism like this would have been a major scandal from a member of Congress just a decade ago.

Make no mistake: there were and always have been proud racists within the United States government. But, in the decades prior before Trump first took office, most avoided “saying the quiet part out loud.”

Reports say that one of the reasons that Majorie Taylor Greene dislikes Lauren Boebert is that the latter is simply too racist for her.

That is saying a lot, coming from a Trump supporter who made headlines with her “Jewish space lasers” conspiracy theory.

But, looking at Boebert mock the terror afflicting millions of Americans at this very moment while simultaneously portraying a vicious caricature of the entire Latine community … this isn’t just a further eroding of norms. This is evil.

Boebert (who, it turns out, is only 38 years old) was not entirely among friends at the party, according to reports.

Obviously, the others at the gathering were the sorts of people who would either invite someone like her to a party or not leave upon realizing that she’s there.

But even they shied away from Boebert’s racist Halloween costume, ABC News reports.

“It is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. Even the conservatives [at the party] were in shock. People avoided them,” one attendee described.

To be blunt, it takes a lot to shock people in 2025. Most of us feel more surprised by rare good news than by once-unthinkable horrors or new, inventive displays of bigotry.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

She did not apologize (of course)

As you might have guessed, Lauren Boebert has no interest in apologizing or working to become a decent person.

“It’s a Halloween costume,” her office argued in a statement.

“Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government,” Boebert’s office claimed. “They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer.”

That is not really true, as Trump and his GOP cronies are attempting to hold SNAP recipients and remaining government workers hostage in order to snatch healthcare subsidies away from all Americans.

But that is an unsurprising deflection from a woman willing to sink to new, horrible depths of depravity at every turn.