Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Body-Shamer: ‘I Do’ Have a Problem

Kate Beckinsale is clapping back at body-shamers.
Last year, the treasured actress revealed that she had been hospitalized with a mystery illness.
Some of her latest photos show a weight loss that some praised and others found alarming.
She’s not in the mood to hear feedback. Right now, she’s going through a tough time.
Kate Beckinsale is not interested in your body-shaming opinions
On Tuesday, July 1, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in bikinis.
Obviously, some people piled on praise.
Others expressed dismay and betrayal that the woman they’ve had a crush on since Underworld does not look the same.
(Underworld is a quintessentially 2003 film. Possibly the most 2003 film of all time. It is with a heavy heart that we say that 2003 was 22 years ago, not 7 or even 17 years ago)
Kate Beckinsale, at the age of 51, still wants to be a teenager pic.twitter.com/UIMD7JKVYC— That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) July 2, 2025
Critical comments under the now-deleted Instagram photos shamed Beckinsale for her weight loss.
“Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!” one announced. “You don’t look good. I think you honestly need help.”
This is, to put it as nicely as possible, not a reasonable thing to say to a stranger. Somehow, a combination of our culture’s flaws and the collective brain damage of COVID-19 has led people to just spew whatever’s on their mind in comments.
She actually responded
Though Kate Beckinsale could have simply deleted the comment and blocked the commenter — or ignored it — she instead chose to respond.
“Yes I do,” she wrote. It is unclear whether she meant that she has a problem, needs help, or both.
“I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life,” Beckinsale lamented. “
The body keeps the score.”
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma is a well-known book.
However, the first portion of the title is often used out of the context of the novel, simply to refer to various aches, pains, and ailments.
She could be referring to the physical effects of grief (like the death of her stepfather and her mother’s cancer diagnosis).
Alternatively, she could be hinting at a chronic cause for her own illness.
What is making Kate Beckinsale so sick?
Last year, it turned out that Kate Beckinsale was suffering due to a hole in her esophagus. There can be various causes to esophageal damage, but Beckinsale is a lifelong smoker.
We do mean lifelong — apparently her stepbrothers introduced her to cigarettes when she was 9.
That’s early, even by European standards.
But the actual point of this isn’t that we should all play a guessing game for what’s behind the actress’ dramatic weight loss.
Maybe the lesson here is that we don’t know because it’s none of our business. Telling a stranger to their face that their body is wrong is straight-up feral behavior. Can we not?