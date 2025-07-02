Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Body-Shamer: ‘I Do’ Have a Problem

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Beckinsale is clapping back at body-shamers.

Last year, the treasured actress revealed that she had been hospitalized with a mystery illness.

Some of her latest photos show a weight loss that some praised and others found alarming.

She’s not in the mood to hear feedback. Right now, she’s going through a tough time.

Kate Beckinsale attends Variety’s 2024 Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented By Lifetime at Mother Wolf on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale is not interested in your body-shaming opinions

On Tuesday, July 1, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in bikinis.

Obviously, some people piled on praise.

Others expressed dismay and betrayal that the woman they’ve had a crush on since Underworld does not look the same.

(Underworld is a quintessentially 2003 film. Possibly the most 2003 film of all time. It is with a heavy heart that we say that 2003 was 22 years ago, not 7 or even 17 years ago)

Kate Beckinsale, at the age of 51, still wants to be a teenager pic.twitter.com/UIMD7JKVYC — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) July 2, 2025

Critical comments under the now-deleted Instagram photos shamed Beckinsale for her weight loss.

“Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!” one announced. “You don’t look good. I think you honestly need help.”

This is, to put it as nicely as possible, not a reasonable thing to say to a stranger. Somehow, a combination of our culture’s flaws and the collective brain damage of COVID-19 has led people to just spew whatever’s on their mind in comments.

Kate Beckinsale attends The King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She actually responded

Though Kate Beckinsale could have simply deleted the comment and blocked the commenter — or ignored it — she instead chose to respond.

“Yes I do,” she wrote. It is unclear whether she meant that she has a problem, needs help, or both.

“I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life,” Beckinsale lamented. “

The body keeps the score.”

In the comments under a now-deleted Instagram post, Kate Beckinsale clapped back at an overly familiar body-shamer. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma is a well-known book.

However, the first portion of the title is often used out of the context of the novel, simply to refer to various aches, pains, and ailments.

She could be referring to the physical effects of grief (like the death of her stepfather and her mother’s cancer diagnosis).

Alternatively, she could be hinting at a chronic cause for her own illness.

Kate Beckinsale speaks onstage during the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA)

What is making Kate Beckinsale so sick?

Last year, it turned out that Kate Beckinsale was suffering due to a hole in her esophagus. There can be various causes to esophageal damage, but Beckinsale is a lifelong smoker.

We do mean lifelong — apparently her stepbrothers introduced her to cigarettes when she was 9.

That’s early, even by European standards.

But the actual point of this isn’t that we should all play a guessing game for what’s behind the actress’ dramatic weight loss.

Maybe the lesson here is that we don’t know because it’s none of our business. Telling a stranger to their face that their body is wrong is straight-up feral behavior. Can we not?