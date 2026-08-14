Jessica Simpson Hopes Tony Romo Will Get Sober After Drunk Driving Arrest: Report

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Last month, Tony Romo was arrested on OWI (operating while intoxicated) charges in his home state of Wisconsin.

Shortly thereafter, Romo was placed on leave by CBS, and it’s unclear what sort of consequences might still await him.

Whatever the case, it seems that Tony’s most famous ex is hoping that this moment will turn out to be his rock bottom.

Daisy with Singer/Songwriter Jessica Simpson and Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo backstage after Jessica finished her first live performance in 3 years. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

As you may recall, Tony dated Jessica Simpson for two years, beginning in 2007.

Romo was at the peak of his NFL career, and he and Jessica reportedly parted on contentious terms.

These days, Jessica is sober after having battled alcoholism for several years.

And according to a new report from Radar Online, she believes that Tony is also a problem drinker, and she hopes his arrest will serve as a wake-up call.

“Jessica ultimately wishes Tony no harm, and she’s thrilled that this moment — which is, no doubt, embarrassing, could lead him to finally find the same path that has worked so well for her,” a source tells the outlet.

The insider went on to allege that Tony “ushered” Jessica into a world of heavy drinking while they were both in their twenties.

“She was out of control in those days, and Tony was like the Pied Piper of partying and ushered her into a world where alcohol often played a major role,” the source claimed, adding:

“Even after they split, it was too late for her to stop; the die had been cast and drinking to excess had become a rotten way of life that she couldn’t seem to quit.”

Now, it’s important to note that alcoholics are not vampires, and they don’t have the ability to transform other grown adults into problem drinkers.

So if — all these years later — Jessica is still blaming Tony for the fact that she fell into addiction, she might want to examine that impulse.

After all, recovery, as any addict will tell you, begins with accountability.

Of course, Jessica has not said any of these things publicly, and if she still thinks about Tony at all these days, we’re sure she wishes him well. After all, they broke up 17 years ago, and Jess went on to marry a different football player (from whom she’s now divorced).

And if Simpson does believe that Romo has a problem with booze, we’re sure she has nothing but sympathy for his plight.

For now, it remains unclear if Tony will return to the broadcast booth at any point in the 2026 NFL season. For Week 1, J.J. Watt will take his place next to Jim Nantz.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.