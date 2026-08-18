Wladimir Klitschko, Father of Hayden Panettiere's Child, Pays Heartbreaking Tribute: Our Daughter Will Remember You

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Hayden Panettiere passed away after going into cardiac arrest in South Carolina on Sunday.

She was just 36 years old.

Millions are mourning the beloved actress this week, but no one is feeling her loss more acutely than the family and friends who knew her best.

Actress and “Save the Whales Again!” spokesperson Hayden Panettiere speaks during a news conference January 29, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

Hayden leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, who currently lives in Ukraine with her father, boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Klitschko penned a moving tribute to Panettiere this week, promising that their daughter would always remember her fondly. He wrote:

“Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief.

“The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.

“She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives.

“To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”

Klitschko concluded with a plea for privacy, writing:

“I ask everyone to please respect our family’s feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. For now, this is all I wish to say.

“Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences. Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace.”

In the weeks to come, there’s sure to be a great deal of rumors and speculation about Hayden’s final days.

But it’s important to bear in mind that at the heart of this tragedy is a young mother who suffered tremendously during her short life and who leaves behind loved ones who will mourn her loss until their final days.