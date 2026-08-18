Taylor Swift Ghosts Godkids Amidst Blake Lively Rift [Report]

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The fallout from Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s reported row impacts more than just the two of them.

We mentioned that Blake and Ryan Reynolds were not at Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

None of Taylor’s godchildren or their parents were in attendance, either. And that includes three of Blake’s kids.

According to a new report, this wasn’t about childfree nuptials. Taylor has allegedly dumped the kids alongside their parents.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

‘She wanted to make a clean and total break’

It’s so sad when a friendship fallout leads to collateral damage.

RadarOnline is reporting that Taylor is no longer actively a godmother to Blake and Ryan’s children.

“It was one of the toughest decisions Taylor has ever had to make,” an alleged insider reported.

“She loves the girls and it hurt her,” the source described, “but she had no choice given the circumstances.”

The insider alleged: “She wanted to make a clean and total break.”

According to the source, Taylor made the decision to consciously uncouple from Jamez, Inez, and Betty “a few months ago.”

This difficult choice only came after she and her new husband (but then fiance) Travis Kelce had discussed the topic.

The insider alleged that Travis agreed with his now-wife that cutting ties “was the right thing to do,” even though there is (obviously) no beef with the kids.

“Right now, Taylor doesn’t feel it’s healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents,” the source explained.

The insider added: “She hopes that once the girls are 18 and able to make their own decisions, they’ll be free to reconnect if they choose.”

Everything fell apart in late 2024

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are actually the parents of four children, not three.

In addition to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, they also have a son, Olin.

They welcomed Olin in 2023.

They and Taylor Swift only went official with the “godmother” status in 2024, with the singer jokingly referring to Ryan as “my godkids’ sperm donor.”

How tragic that, mere months later, things would fall apart so severely.

It is widely believed that, because Blake’s extended legal battle with Justin Baldoni involved mention of Taylor, this led to friction between them.

Justin’s legal arguments apparently claimed that Blake had mentioned her friendship with Taylor as if it were an unspoken threat — a friend who would have her back if she faced off with some sort of workplace creep.

The public understanding, however unconfirmed, goes on to say that Taylor felt used and felt that this was a betrayal of her friendship. It also meant that she was facing possibly having to testify in court — an inevitably sensational moment — if some awful dude’s attorney called her to the stand.

If that happens, that’s a real shame. Not only because they were such good friends, but because Taylor knows better than most what it’s like to have your own words twisted and used against you in a massive smear campaign. 2016, anyone?

Perhaps there is more to this story than what we know. Regardless, it’s a shame that it’s come between Taylor and three of her godchildren.