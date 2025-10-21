Christine ‘Felt Like Slapping’ Janelle Brown: ‘You Need to Shut …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine and Janelle Brown have drifted so far.

We don’t just mean physically, though Janelle moved across the country and now multiple other family members have moved to join her — to Christine’s chagrin.

Simply put, the exes of Kody simply aren’t as close as they were right after they left him.

On the latest episode, one boast had tensions spilling over.

Addressing the ‘Sister Wives’ camera, Christine Brown laments at how many of her family members are leaving her for North Carolina. (Image Credit: TLC)

Christine Brown feels like she’s losing part of her family to Janelle

During the Sunday, October 19 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown grappled with Paedon moving to be closer to Janelle.

As she observed to the camera, multiple adult children from the family have moved to North Carolina.

“Paedon just moved to North Carolina this morning. Just barely,” Christine told the confessional.

Her son had appeared earlier in the episode as he prepared to move. It was an emotional experience for them both.

“There was a time when most of my kids were right next to me,” Christine explained. “And then I married David, and I feel like we had this huge, full experience. And now half my kids are gone.”

During an interview, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown appear excited. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

“I just feel like — I just must be a bad mom,” Christine confessed to her husband, David Woolley.

“No, you’re not a bad mom,” David reassured his wife. He added: “They all have to grow up.”

It isn’t that someone not leaving the house is a result of bad parenting. Many people live at home for economic, health, and other good reasons, and there are entire cultures where adult children are expected to live at home for a while.

Ultimately, Christine admitted to what was really bothering her.

She summarized her feeling: “They’re picking Janelle instead.” Oh, ouch!

In September 2025, Christine Brown Woolley speaks on ‘The Sarah Fraser Show’ on various topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is where the anger came out

As it turns out, Christine and Janelle Brown had a particularly painful conversation.

“One of the times we were talking about moving, she’s like, ‘And I have all the grandkids living with me, blah blah blah,'” she recalled with a note of bitterness.

Christine added: “And I was like, thinking inside, ‘You need to shut up right now.'”

She bluntly expressed: “That was the moment where I felt like slapping her.”

Christine rhetorically asked: “How could she say that?”

On an episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine Brown embraces Janelle Brown. (Image Credit: TLC)

While we’re sure that Janelle was merely expressing her own joy and not trying to taunt Christine, it was, perhaps, an insensitive remark.

And Christine admitted that her once-close bond with Janelle has waned in some ways.

She told David that she and Janelle “haven’t talked … for a while.”

According to Christine: “I think business stuff, with us separating, like we have with our business, there’s been more things that we’ve had to figure out, ironically.”

But, clearly, there is more than just professional tension. There’s geographic distance. And, on some level, there’s jealousy.

(Image Credit: TLC)

It is not immoral for Christine to envy Janelle Brown for living close to some of their family.

We hope that these ‘Sister Wives’ stars can patch things up!

Most mothers prefer to live closer to their adult children. And, understandably, Christine might take this personally.

She did decide to live in Utah. She had to know that not all of her children would want to dwell there. Particularly not after the Sister Wives crew moved around multiple times over the years.

However, unless Janelle does something genuinely wrong, her former sister wife can hopefully acknowledge that she does not deserve her ire.

It sounds like she could stand to be a little more sensitive, however.

Just a little.