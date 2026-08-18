Leah Messer Did NOT Donate to Her Daughter's Service Dog Fundraiser: What's Going On Here?

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Ali Simms, daughter of Teen Mom star Leah Messer, is getting a service dog!

But she didn’t get here alone.

Earlier this year, Ali launched a fundraiser to help her get the $20,000 for a service dog before college.

She had a lot of donors. But, oddly enough, Leah does not appear to be among them.

Leah Messer attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage)

‘I’m beyond grateful’

About half a year ago, 16-year-old Ali Simms began raising money to get a service dog from the company, 4 Paws for Ability.

In 2014, Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. She has used a wheelchair as a mobility aid.

As she explained in January, she hopes that a service dog will e a help when she begins college.

(Yes, in case you weren’t feeling old enough already, the children of Teen Mom stars are old enough to apply for colleges.)

The hitch was that Ali would need to raise $20,000. Now, Ali has told her Instagram followers that she has met her goal.

On her Instagram page, 16-year-old Ali Simms revealed that she has met her fundraising goal. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“This means the whole wide world to me, truly I’m at a loss of words,” Ali expressed.

“I’m beyond grateful and am in total shock,” she continued. “I want to say my biggest thank you to you all.”

Ali acknowledged: “Of course I knew there would be some controversy when sharing my journey about my Service Dog.”

She continued: “But there was also a lot of kindness, encouragement, and help without all of you this wouldn’t be possible.”

Ali assured: “This is something I’ve worked very hard on making work out. Even when it was most difficult I never gave up on my one goal.”

Triumphantly, Ali Simms shared that she had met her fundraising goal. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“There were many who helped me get here,” Ali wrote. “My mom was 1000% [a part] of the reason i got this dog.”

She explained: “The donation was from an extremely kind human whom didn’t want their name posted.”

Given that Ali is referring to a $10,000 donation, that is significant.

“This took a lot from EVERYONE,” Ali wrote. “Me, BOTH my parents, and my family. We worked hard and all together to put my fundraising together. We did many local fundraisers it was just more difficult to do public ones.”

Ali affirmed: “My entire community helped as well by supporting all my fundraisers. During this process we were al working TOGETHER it took ALL of us. and i’m beyond grateful for all the help and support I’ve gotten through this whole journey.”

When a commenter seemed to want to shade her mom, Ali Simms clapped back very politely. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It’s a shame that Ali needed to fundraise for a service dog at all. But it’s amazing that she accomplished it!

We should also note that, at least publicly, she’s been very positive about the fundraising as a learning opportunity.

And, to hear her tell it, Leah Messer is still helping … even if we don’t know how or by how much.

Heading off to college in a couple of years will be daunting. But by then, Ali will have an experienced service dog with her.

We’re proud of her and wish her well!