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For years, Donald Trump has been accompanied by his very own blonde shadow: Natalie Harp.

Officially, she is a personal aide to Trump, responsible for printing news for him and for some of his most egregious and controversial “Truth Social” posts.

Some believe that she is helping him make decisions. Some believe that she changes his diapers. And some accuse her of being Trump’s mistress.

Senator Jon Ossoff is now name-dropping Harp as part of a scathing rebuke of the Trump regime’s failures.

Natalie Harp stands as Donald Trump arrives on July 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Senator Jon Ossoff was the first in Congress, but not the last, to bring her up

On Sunday, August 16, Senator Ossoff held a political rally. He is up for reelection in Georgia during the 2026 midterms, and is also considered a contender for the 2028 Democratic primary.

Senator Ossoff accurately described Trump’s interests, such as golfing and various dubious investments, in contrast with the needs of Americans.

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” Ossoff reasoned. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

That was, of course, a reference to Trump’s 9-figure gifted jet from a foreign country notorious for its use of slave labor. Unfortunately, given the scale of Trump’s corruption, it is a scandal too easily forgotten by many.

Ossoff was also referring to how Trump had secretly traveled out of Air Force One and into another plane using a catering truck, seemingly abandoning those still on the other plane to die if Iran’s alleged assassination plot worked.

She’s clearly a priority

When Trump pulled a switcheroo and abandoned numerous White House aids, cabinet member, and journalists to protect his own hide from an alleged threat, he did not go alone.

(We call it an “alleged threat” because the warning about Iran came from Israeli intelligence, and a country with a vested interest in continuing to easily hoodwink Trump into waging this pointless and expensive war is not exactly a reliable source of information.)

On the plane, Trump abandoned Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and numerous others to whatever might happen.

With him, traveling on a military plane, Trump was accompanied by a couple of aids, by Pete Hegseth, and also by Harp.

There are some who believe that Karoline Leavitt’s abrupt departure from the White House came as a result of being essentially used as bait aboard Air Force One. Even if there was no actual danger, Trump believed that there was. But, fundamentally, he is not someone capable of caring about others.

Who is Natalie Harp?

Harp was a devoted Trump fan even during his first time holding power, and spent the years in the eye of the storm working for extreme right-wing OANN.

With Trump’s return to the Oval Office, she returned to his side with a devotional fervor that sets her apart even among a wider cabal of toadies and sycophants.

In 2024, The New York Times reported that Harp had written letters to Trump that labeled him things like her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

“You are all that matters to me,” she expressed to him in one such letter.

Harp also professed: “I want to bring you joy.”

Not everyone believes that she’s a ‘mistress’

Senator Ossoff did not actually accuse Trump of having an extramarital affair with Harp.

(There are also, very reasonably, questions about whether he physically could engage in sex. Even before he turned 80, Trump’s hands appeared to either have severe bruising or some sort of necromancer’s curse, and the swelling in his ankles, his constant disorientation, and his frequent on-camera naps all point to a man whose health is in decline.)

Rather, Ossoff was simply accurately describing Trump’s priorities. He is obsessed with building the world’s ugliest ballroom and with punishing his enemies, all to the detriment of the American people.

And, whatever his reason, he does seem to be weirdly attached to Harp. And she seems to share a mutual fascination.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director under the Trump regime, has been engaging in name-calling against Senator Ossoff online. It would seem that he struck a nerve.