Hayden Panettiere Was Taking 'Bag' of 9 Medications at Time of Death, Boyfriend Claims

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New details are emerging following the tragic death of Hayden Panettiere.

As we previously reported, the Heroes and Nashville actress was found unresponsive at a South Carolina residence on Sunday, August 16. She was just 36 years old.

And according to a police report obtained by Page Six, Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, told officers that she had been taking numerous medications in her final days.

Hayden Panettiere appears on Amazon’s Style Code Live on January 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

Hickerson reportedly showed police a “bag of medication” that Panettiere was taking at the time of her death. The specific medications were redacted from the report.

Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were reportedly at the Judson Mill Lofts when emergency responders arrived.

Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest, and first responders attempted to revive her before she was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The police report also detailed the brothers’ reactions to the emergency.

While Zach reportedly became emotional as first responders worked to save Panettiere, Brian did not appear visibly emotional until after she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not determined Panettiere’s official cause of death. An autopsy was completed, but toxicology results are still pending.

A 911 call reportedly referenced a possible overdose, and Narcan was found at the scene. However, officials have not confirmed that an overdose caused Panettiere’s death.

There were also no visible signs of trauma, and authorities have said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Panettiere had been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health throughout her life.

In recent years, she had spoken publicly about her efforts to rebuild her life and maintain her sobriety.

Her death has left fans and former colleagues mourning a performer who rose to fame as a child before becoming one of television’s most recognizable young stars.

For now, her loved ones are waiting for answers about what happened during her final hours.

In-fighting has already begun, with Hayden’s mom blasting Hickerson as a toxic presence in the life of her late daughter.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.