Taylor Swift Wedding Guests Complained About Buffet Line, ‘Tacky’ Raffle: …

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It was billed as the wedding of the year and New York City’s social event of the decade.

But according to those in attendance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials left much to be desired.

Tay and Trav invited about 1,000 of their closest friends and family members to Madison Square Garden, and in the days that followed, everything from the odd choice of venue to the length of the ceremony came under criticism.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail has spoken with several guests (who naturally chose to remain anonymous), and it seems that seems that many of the newlyweds’ choices for their big day were met with a resounding “WTF?” reaction.

It seems that guests were already ansty following a ceremony that patience and bladders (the Mail alleges that Taylor and Travis each recited vows that ran over 20 minutes in length).

And the restlessness continued into the ceremony:

“I couldn’t believe that there was a buffet at the wedding of the year,” one guest told the outlet, noting that billionaires and celebrities are not accustomed to queueing up in front of a row of steam trays.

“That felt like such a tacky move… amazing A-listers having to stand in line. It wasn’t quite what I expected.”

“It was really bizarre,” one insider told the Daily Mail.

“Straight after the ceremony, Taylor and Travis did a raffle and gave out expensive gifts for an hour. Everyone was weirded out,” the guest continue, adding:

“It was a circus meet-and-greet. Everyone kind of felt like, why are they giving away Chanel bags as if we are all their poor fans? It was pretty demeaning. It killed the vibe.

The Mail also spoke with a guest who did enjoy the raffle.

Although the outlet noted that that person’s perception might have been influenced by the fact that they won a pricey Chanel bag.

The guest conceded that many of the celebrities on hand did not “care to play.”

One guest alleged that Taylor used the event as a networking opportunity to try and help ease Travis’ way into the next stage of his career.

“Taylor and Travis worked the room like crazy with Taylor introducing him to every heavy hitter there, especially Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, and Tom Cruise, all people who can help get him cast in movies because he wants to become a big actor after he retires from football,” the source claimed.

“It felt like a networking event to help Travis get a leg up in Hollywood.”

The Mail piece also notes that several high-profile guests, including Tom Brady, Jessica Alba, and Hugh Grant were spotted leaving the wedding early.

Of course, there may have been any number of reasons why those celebs might have felt compelled to head out early.

“It was just all odd and seemed like a corporate charity event,” said one attendee.

Yeah, that’s probably not the vibe Taylor was going for!