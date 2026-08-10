Aubrey Plaza Welcomes First Child!

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Congratulations to Aubrey Plaza!

Following her surprise pregnancy news this past spring, she has given birth!

(Yes, it’s a little sooner than the public expected, and in more ways than one.)

Not only has she given birth, but she’s already taking her newborn out and about.

Aubrey Plaza attends “The Accompanist” Premiere on June 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Congratulations!

Plaza was recently spotted out and about in New York after seeing Death of a Salesman.

Her partner, Christopher Abbott, made his last performance in the play.

Plaza was holding her newborn.

She had her little baby bundled in a blanket and with a beanie.

Plaza did not make a formal “I had a baby” announcement on social media, so this served more or less the same purpose.

TMZ reports that Plaza welcomed her newborn daughter during the final week of July.

Together with Abbott, that makes them a family of three.

Word on Plaza’s pregnancy first came out in April. She didn’t make any effort to hide her baby bump once it had made the news.

At the time, it was reported that she expected a delivery in the autumn.

There’s another month and a half in the summer, but there are no reports of her baby being premature. It may be that reports were off on the due date.

There’s no one right way to grieve (or to move on)

News of Plaza’s pregnancy was met with joy — but also a level of surprise.

Previously, she was married to screenwriter and director Jeff Baena.

The two met and began dating in 2011, and married in 2021. In late 2024, they separated amidst mental health concerns about Baena.

Though Plaza would continue to care about her ex, even at one point having a friend check on him and encouraging him to attend therapy, Baena ended up dying by suicide in January 2025.

It was a shock to everyone, including Plaza. And some fans were left feeling puzzled by pregnancy news just months later.

In reality, many of us know that different people grieve in different ways.

Plaza’s ex died, months after they separated. Of course that hit her hard.

But she moved on. And whether by design or happenstance — which is truly none of our business — she is now a first-time mom.

She and Abbott have worked together on past projects, including Black Bear (a film) and Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (an off-Broadway play).

Congratulations to Plaza!