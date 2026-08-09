Sydney Sweeney Swipes at Taylor Swift With Panties Promo

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The girls are fighting? Maybe?

Sydney Sweeney’s clothing line is SYRN. And her latest eye-popping underwear promo looks like a shot across Taylor Swift’s bow.

Many people make nods to Swift’s songs.

But when your boyfriend is Swift’s #1 enemy in the world, at least in Swifties’ minds, people pay attention.

Sydney Sweeney performs with Diplo at Diploâ€™s HonkyTonk during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

‘But daddy, I love him’

Using her Instagram Story, Sweeney is showing off SYRN’s new underwear line.

The photo shows an unmistakable pair of panties, soft pastel colors and even with a teeny little bow.

Embroidered upon the fabric in pink thread are the words: “But daddy, I love him.”

Sweeney included the same text written on the screen, also in a pink font.

“Panty packs with some of my lil sayings. Hehehe,” she wrote alongside the SYRN teaser.

Is that a “lil’ saying” of Sweeney’s? Maybe.

However, “But Daddy I Love Him” is one of the songs on Taylor Swift’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

That could be a coincidence or, some might argue, an homage. Certainly, Swift was not the first to speak or pen that specific phrase.

But Sweeney is, for reasons known only to her, dating controversial music mogul Scooter Braun.

In case you missed it, Swift and Braun have been locked in a very public feud since 2019.

What’s the beef with Braun, again?

In 2019, Braun purchased Swift’s masters — and felt the wrath of Swifties all over the world.

There are other reasons to dislike the guy (and things to say in his favor — for one thing, he’s arguably why Justin Bieber is still alive after the singer crashed out about a decade ago), but for Swift, it’s about buying her music rights before she had the chance to.

You know those “Taylor’s Version” editions of her classic songs? Yeah, that’s part of the fallout from that.

Swifties on social media have called out Sweeney for her “audacity” in taking this shot across Swift’s bow.

A number of them have suggested that Swift (who is famously litigious) should sue Sweeney.

Others have reasoned that, not only is “But Daddy I Love Him” not an original phrase to Swift, she’s not even the first to use it in a work of art.

For one example, The Little Mermaid — which came out a few weeks before Swift was born — features that exact line.

Now, the legality of using the line doesn’t really address whether this was a direct, intentional reference to Swift.

If it was a swipe, it was a subtle one.

Many believe that it was not really aimed at Swift at all. Instead, it made headlines and gathered attention to SYRN, in part from Swifties and their outrage.

If that was the plan … it worked.