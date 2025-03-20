Aubrey Plaza & Jeff Baena Had Been Separated For Several Months at the Time of His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in January, Hollywood was rocked by the news that Jeff Baena had taken his own life.

Baena was a filmmaker and the husband of beloved actress Aubrey Plaza.

Known for his sense of humor and effervescent personality, Baena’s death came as a complete shock to those who knew him best.

But sadly, it seems that Jeff’s life was not as picture-perfect as it appeared on the outside.

Actress Aubrey Plaza and director/writer Jeff Baena attends the GREY GOOSE Blue Door Hosts “Life After Beth” Party on January 19, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE)

Jeff and Aubrey had been separated since September of 2024

Aubrey and Jeff closely guarded their privacy, and very little was known about their relationship.

In fact, no one even knew they’d tied the knot until several months later, when Aubrey let it slip in an Instagram post.

Now, we know that the marriage hit a rough patch in mid-to-late 2024.

Writer/director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT)

According to a new report from People magazine, Jeff and Aubrey separated in September of that year.

One month later, Baena reportedly made “concerning remarks” to Plaza that “prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband.”

This information comes from a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by People.

Clearly, Aubrey’s concern for Jeff’s well-being did not diminish in the wake of their separation.

Actress Aubrey Plaza and director Jeff Baena attend “The Little Hours” premiere during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 19, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

Sadly, in the end, there was nothing that could be done for him.

The ‘unimaginable’ loss of a beloved talent

In the wake of Jeff’s passing, Aubrey issued a statement cosigned by his family in which the 47-year-old’s death was described as “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement read.

The filmmaker was best known for writing and directing the 2014 zombie comedy Life After Beth, in which Aubrey starred.

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena arrives at Sundance NextFest Film Festival Premiere Of “Life After Beth” at The Theatre At The Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

When Aubrey attended last month’s SNL 50 special — her first public appearance since Jeff’s passing — she wore a tie-dyed t-shirt in honor of her late husband.

A source later explained that Jeff and Aubrey wore tie-dye for their stripped-down wedding ceremony during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back,” Plaza said about the relationship in a 2019 interview with People.

“So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time apart. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that.”

Our thoughts go out to Jeff’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.