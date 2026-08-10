Ben Jones Cause of Death: 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star, Former US Congressman Passes Away

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We have sad news to report from the world of television.

Ben Jones, the actor best known for playing beloved mechanic Cooter Davenport on The Dukes of Hazzard, has died.

He was 84 years old.

American actor and politician Ben Jones and American actor and singer John Schneider sitting on the General Lee, United States, January 1981. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Jones died Sunday, August 9, at his home in Washington, Virginia, following a massive heart attack, according to his wife, Alma Viator.

Viator shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, remembering her husband as someone who lived a full and meaningful life.

“I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack,” she wrote.

Jones was at home in his favorite chair when he died, Viator revealed, waiting for the Atlanta Braves to take on the New York Yankees.

“Ben had the most amazing, rich, full life,” she added. “He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much.”

For millions of television viewers, Jones will forever be associated with Cooter, the good-natured mechanic and friend of the Duke family.

The CBS series ran from 1979 through 1985, with Jones appearing throughout its original seven-season run. He also reprised the character in later Dukes of Hazzard reunion projects.

Cooter was the owner of the local garage and tow truck in Hazzard County, making him an important ally to Bo and Luke Duke whenever the cousins found themselves in trouble.

Jones once explained the character’s appeal by noting that Cooter was always working because he operated the only garage and tow truck in town.

“He had the only garage and the only tow truck in a place where all they did was wreck cars,” Jones said in a 2008 interview. “Every time you saw him, he was working, and people can relate to that.”

But Jones’ career extended far beyond Hollywood.

After The Dukes of Hazzard, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District in 1988. He was reelected in 1990 and served as a Democrat.

During his time in Congress, Jones served as Democratic whip and worked on the House Veterans’ Affairs and Public Works and Transportation committees. He later ran against Newt Gingrich in 1994 but lost.

Jones eventually returned to his Dukes of Hazzard roots.

He opened museums dedicated to the series in Virginia and helped launch DukesFest, an annual celebration that brought together fans of the classic show.

His death has prompted an outpouring of affection from fans, friends, and former castmates.

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke, paid tribute to Jones on social media.

“The Dukes of Hazzard lost another integral part of their cast today,” Wopat wrote, describing Jones as “a fine friend” and “a fierce advocate of all the best things we can offer in the entertainment business.”

“He will be sorely missed,” Wopat continued. “But I feel like we lost a Duke cousin today.”

Jones is survived by his wife, Alma, and his two children, Rachel and Walker. Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.