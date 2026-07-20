Usha Vance, Wife of JD Vance, Welcomes Fourth Child

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Congratulations are in order for America’s second family.

Usha and JD Vance announced over the weekend that they have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance.

The couple shared the happy news in a statement on social media:

Usha Vance and Vice President-elect, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrive for service at St. John’s Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” Vance wrote.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The vice president also thanked the medical staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their care during the delivery.

The newest member of the Vance family joins older siblings Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

His arrival is historically significant, as Alec is the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years. The last such birth occurred in 1870 during the tenure of Vice President Schuyler Colfax, who served under Ulysses S. Grant.

JD and Usha first revealed they were expecting another child in January, announcing that their fourth baby was due later this summer. At the time, they said both mother and baby were doing well and that the entire family was eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The birth comes during an eventful first year for the Vances in Washington.

Since taking office as vice president in January 2025, JD Vance has frequently spoken about encouraging family growth in the United States, making support for parents and children a recurring theme in his public remarks.

Despite his demanding schedule, Vance has indicated he plans to spend time with his wife and newborn son as the family adjusts to life as a household of six.

For now, though, politics has taken a back seat to diapers, sleepless nights, and celebrating the arrival of baby Alec.

Congratulations to JD, Usha, and their growing family.