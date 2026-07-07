Taylor Frankie Paul Explains Rehab Stint, New Medication

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Last week, news broke that Taylor Frankie Paul had voluntarily checked into rehab as part of prioritizing her health.

She’s been through hell in the press — and, as she recently revealed on social media, in private.

Now, Taylor is explaining her stay in rehab.

She’d have liked to have been the one to share it (or not). And no, it wasn’t for substance abuse.

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

‘I owe this to nobody’

On Sunday, July 5, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ most polarizing star shared a video to her Instagram Story.

First and foremost, she’d like to clear up rumors about why she checked herself into the mental health facility.

It was not about substance abuse issues. Some had speculated that this could have been the cause.

“Yes I [sought] help at a facility,” Taylor confirmed. “I owe this to nobody but I like to share my life from my mouth.”

She also emphasized that she has been and remains “very open with my mental health.”

Taylor Frankie Paul opens up about rehab, antidepressants. pic.twitter.com/MmzVIcNwP0 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2026

“I wanted to be the first one to share but it’s OK that I’m not,” Taylor admitted during the video.

She explained why she’d taken a 1-week stay.

“I knew that I was in a spot to take a step back and be like, ‘OK we need a reset,’” Taylor reasoned.

Some conflate rehabilitation — which can mean anything from physical therapy to a mental health break to, yes, substance abuse treatment — with a place that one only goes for drugs or alcohol.

“Facilities are not just [for] substance [abuse],” Taylor explained. “I just want you guys to know that. Rehabs are not only for that. There are a list of reasons why people go into them.

‘Just a reset for my mental health’

“My number one priority was just a reset for my mental health, and to get away,” Taylor expressed.

She needed a getaway, “whether it’s one day, whether it’s seven, whether it’s 30.”

Taylor affirmed: “I willingly did that. That was my choice.”

She added that it felt “cruel” for fans to judge her for going to rehab.

It was truly the best thing for her. Why attack someone for getting help that they need?

“It kind of bums me out that it was kinda weaponized against me for actually doing the right thing of noticing I needed extra help, in whatever that may be,” Taylor noted.

She emphasized: “There is absolutely nothing wrong with noticing you need extra support and seeking it.”

Taylor shared that she has found an anti-depressant that works for her. (Most psych medications are not one-size-fits-all.)

“It worries me to ever seek help because the result of what has happened,” she admitted. “There’s, like, a very serious situation going on. Like, maximum level.”

Taylor likely refers to how her exes have appeared to weaponize any steps that she takes for herself, any honesty that she shows, in their fights to wrest custody from her.