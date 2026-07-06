Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Prenup Part of Alarming New Trend, Experts Warn

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Well, as you’ve certainly heard by now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on Friday.

The A-list couple went big for their big day, booking Madison Square Garden, loading the stands with their rich and famous friends, and shutting down entire blocks of Midtown Manhattan.

That’s the sort of party you can throw when you’re worth about $2 billion, as Taylor is believed to be.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

But if there’s any downside to being a multi-billionaire it’s that you need to go the extra mile when it comes to protecting your assets.

That’s why Taylor and Travis signed what’s rumored to be “the most sophisticated prenup of all time.”

It’s anyone guess as to what exactly that means (for obvious reasons, the details of being kept under wraps).

But insiders say increasingly byzantine prenups are all the rage in Hollywood these days.

So the fact that Tayvis managed to take things to a new level is impressive, in a way. But is all that complexity a good thing?

Many marriage purists believe that prenups are a bad idea, as they plant a subconscious seed of doubt in the minds of the newlyweds and make it easier for one or both parties to call it quits in times of strife.

One of those old-school anti-prenup stalwarts is Free Press columnist Arthur Brooks who argues that Taylor and Travis are increasing the likelihood of a divorce with their hyper-specific prenup.

That may be. But two billion dollars is two billion dollars, and it would be foolish for a one-woman empire like Taylor to enter into marriage blindly.

As for the wedding itself, details are still scarce.

We know that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, but other than that, specifics about Tay Day have been hard to come by.

Most of what we know comes courtesy of AMC CEO Adam Aron, who tweeted a live play-by-play that he later deleted.

According to Aron, “everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”



“A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space. Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat,” he wrote (rather poetically, we might note).

“Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”

The guests reportedly signed NDAs, so it might be quite some time before we have any new information about Taylor’s big day.

And the terms of the prenup will likely remain under wraps unless these two get divorced, so hopefully they’ll stay a secret forever!