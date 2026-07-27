Eric Bieniemy's Son Arrested For Shooting His Mother; Kansas City Chiefs Issue Statement

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We have some very troubling news to report from the world of sports today:

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is dealing with a frightening family emergency after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was reportedly shot at the couple’s Virginia home Sunday night.

According to ESPN, Mia, 57, was hospitalized after the shooting.

Police tape hangs across a street in front of a house in Park City, Kansas. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

Thankfully, she is currently in stable condition.

Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed they responded to a residence in Ashburn at approximately 7:32 pm ET following reports of a person suffering serious injuries, though they did not initially identify the victim.

According to TMZ, Eric and Mia’s son, Elijah, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling as a result of the shooting.

At the time of the incident, Eric was with the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the team had wrapped up its second practice of training camp.

The Chiefs acknowledged the situation in a brief statement.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the organization said, adding that it would have no further comment out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Few additional details have been released about the shooting, and investigators have not publicly discussed what led to the incident. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Eric, 56, returned to Kansas City earlier this year after spending the 2025 season as the Chicago Bears’ running backs coach.

He previously served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022, helping the franchise win two Super Bowls before departing for the Washington Commanders in 2023.

His return to Kansas City was viewed as a significant offseason move as the Chiefs look to rebound following an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

For now, however, football has understandably taken a back seat.

As of Monday morning, Mia remained hospitalized in stable condition, and neither the family nor law enforcement had released additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more details are expected as authorities continue their work.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.